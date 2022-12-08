Read full article on original website
KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 14, 2022
It’s spirit week at the Warm Springs K-8 and today is Ribbons & Bows and Native Wear day. Tomorrow is Ugly Sweater or Mismatch Day and Friday is Pajama Day. Today’s Madras High Holiday Drip theme is Holiday Movie Dress Day and there’s a Present Wrap War during Lunch.
WS Telecom Grant Award
The Warm Springs Telecommunications Company got news yesterday of a $6.9 million grant award From the National Telecommunications and Information Administration out of the United States Department of Commerce. This is a Tribal Broadband Grant designed to create a new overall fiber optic design for Warm Springs including fiber to...
