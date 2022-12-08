Read full article on original website
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 14, 2022
It’s spirit week at the Warm Springs K-8 and today is Ribbons & Bows and Native Wear day. Tomorrow is Ugly Sweater or Mismatch Day and Friday is Pajama Day. Today’s Madras High Holiday Drip theme is Holiday Movie Dress Day and there’s a Present Wrap War during Lunch.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
OSP seeking suspects in Halloween murder
Police consider Chance Stwyer, 22, and Andre Spino, 18, armed and dangerous. Oregon State Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22, and Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, in connection with the shooting of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, 24. Torres-Aguilera was shot in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 while families were trick-or-treating in the area. Chance Corey Lee Stwyer is a 22-year-old, male described as 220 lbs. and 5'9" tall. Stwyer is believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area but has ties to the Burns, Oregon community. Andre Sterling James Spino is an 18-year-old male described as 120 lbs. and 5'5" tall. Spino is believed to be in the Warms Springs/Madras area. There is an active warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public who have information on the location of either subject or information on the case should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-293699. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
KATU.com
'Suspicious circumstances' surround body found in Powell Butte Nature Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. Friday where they located the dead person. Police said that due to "suspicious circumstances" homicide detectives were called into the investigation. The cause...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis
After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
KTVZ
Brace yourself for a snowy weekend
We're seeing this weather system move quickly into the region and can expect snow to start falling by around 4 p.m. Friday. Winds are coming out of the south, with gusts as high as 25 mph, and will likely make our temperatures feel colder than they are. Friday's highs are...
kwso.org
WS Telecom Grant Award
The Warm Springs Telecommunications Company got news yesterday of a $6.9 million grant award From the National Telecommunications and Information Administration out of the United States Department of Commerce. This is a Tribal Broadband Grant designed to create a new overall fiber optic design for Warm Springs including fiber to...
KTVZ
Get ready for snow!!
We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, we see a 30...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns
The Bend City Council has given preliminary approval to the Gateway North development that will include a new Costco with a gas station. The approval comes after some contention last month over a key sticking point — parking spaces. The Gateway North development would be located between Robal Lane...
Fatal fire that destroyed home on Lower Bridge Road ruled accidental, tied to fireplace
A house fire earlier this week that claimed the life of an 88-year-old homeowner on Lower Bridge Road in Jefferson County has been ruled accidental, tied to issues with the home’s fireplace, Sheriff Jason Pollock said Friday. The post Fatal fire that destroyed home on Lower Bridge Road ruled accidental, tied to fireplace appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Jefferson County Man Dies In House Fire
MADRAS, OR -- A Jefferson County man perished in a December 6th house fire that has now been ruled accidental. According to the Sheriff's Office, the blaze was reported on Lower Bridge Road at about 6 a.m. The person who called 911 believed the homeowner, 88-year-old Glenn Cooper may have been inside the home at the time.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
Family releases video body-cam footage of Clackamas County fatal police shooting, plans lawsuit
The family of Derrick Clark, a 24-year-old nonprofit volunteer who was fatally shot June 18 by a police officer and sheriff’s deputy in Clackamas County, released body camera footage of the shooting Friday and said it plans to file a lawsuit “seeking accountability” for Clark’s death.
New details emerge in Bend Safeway shooting; police release video footage, 398 pages of documents
The 20-year-old gunman who opened fire inside an east Bend Safeway in August was wielding a rifle and shotgun and wearing a tactical vest, a green satchel filled with ammunition around his waist and a black shirt that spelled “HURT” across the chest, police records show. Bend police...
8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County
Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
Man busted with 12,000 fentanyl pills in Government Camp gets 5 years in prison
A former Portland man living in Arizona has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he was busted with 12,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Highway 26 near Government Camp in March of 2021.
