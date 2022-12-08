ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

kwso.org

KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 14, 2022

It’s spirit week at the Warm Springs K-8 and today is Ribbons & Bows and Native Wear day. Tomorrow is Ugly Sweater or Mismatch Day and Friday is Pajama Day. Today’s Madras High Holiday Drip theme is Holiday Movie Dress Day and there’s a Present Wrap War during Lunch.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives

A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

OSP seeking suspects in Halloween murder

Police consider Chance Stwyer, 22, and Andre Spino, 18, armed and dangerous. Oregon State Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22, and Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, in connection with the shooting of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, 24. Torres-Aguilera was shot in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 while families were trick-or-treating in the area. Chance Corey Lee Stwyer is a 22-year-old, male described as 220 lbs. and 5'9" tall. Stwyer is believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area but has ties to the Burns, Oregon community. Andre Sterling James Spino is an 18-year-old male described as 120 lbs. and 5'5" tall. Spino is believed to be in the Warms Springs/Madras area. There is an active warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public who have information on the location of either subject or information on the case should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-293699. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
kbnd.com

Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures

BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas

Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis

After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Brace yourself for a snowy weekend

We're seeing this weather system move quickly into the region and can expect snow to start falling by around 4 p.m. Friday. Winds are coming out of the south, with gusts as high as 25 mph, and will likely make our temperatures feel colder than they are. Friday's highs are...
REDMOND, OR
kwso.org

WS Telecom Grant Award

The Warm Springs Telecommunications Company got news yesterday of a $6.9 million grant award From the National Telecommunications and Information Administration out of the United States Department of Commerce. This is a Tribal Broadband Grant designed to create a new overall fiber optic design for Warm Springs including fiber to...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ

Get ready for snow!!

We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, we see a 30...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns

The Bend City Council has given preliminary approval to the Gateway North development that will include a new Costco with a gas station. The approval comes after some contention last month over a key sticking point — parking spaces. The Gateway North development would be located between Robal Lane...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Jefferson County Man Dies In House Fire

MADRAS, OR -- A Jefferson County man perished in a December 6th house fire that has now been ruled accidental. According to the Sheriff's Office, the blaze was reported on Lower Bridge Road at about 6 a.m. The person who called 911 believed the homeowner, 88-year-old Glenn Cooper may have been inside the home at the time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County

Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

