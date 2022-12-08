Police consider Chance Stwyer, 22, and Andre Spino, 18, armed and dangerous. Oregon State Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22, and Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, in connection with the shooting of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, 24. Torres-Aguilera was shot in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 while families were trick-or-treating in the area. Chance Corey Lee Stwyer is a 22-year-old, male described as 220 lbs. and 5'9" tall. Stwyer is believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area but has ties to the Burns, Oregon community. Andre Sterling James Spino is an 18-year-old male described as 120 lbs. and 5'5" tall. Spino is believed to be in the Warms Springs/Madras area. There is an active warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public who have information on the location of either subject or information on the case should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-293699. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MADRAS, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO