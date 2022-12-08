Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO