Dauphin County, PA

WGAL

York police look for missing 13-year-old boy

YORK, Pa. — York police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy. Officers are looking for Malaky Baker. Anyone with information is asked to contact police in any of the following ways:. Submit a tip online. Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org. Call the...
WGAL

Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police

A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster police say shooting victims were randomly targeted

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police released new information Tuesday morning about multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out for two people shot in the area of the 300 block of East Liberty Street. The two people were taken to the hospital...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster

Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death

A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video

Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted

RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
RED LION, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Steelton man allegedly broke into home, stole PlayStation 5: police

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house in Lemoyne and stole a PlayStation 5 console and one controller. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Oct. 30, 2022, at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched...
LEMOYNE, PA
WGAL

Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
WGAL

Crews respond to house fire in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant …. Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. ‘Darts for Tots’ raises money for the kids. 'Darts for Tots'...
HARRISBURG, PA

