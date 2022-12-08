ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Man and woman in critical condition after shootout with Pasco police

By Cameron Probert
 5 days ago

A man and woman are in critical condition Thursday after a Pasco police officer exchanged gunfire with the man at a mobile home Wednesday night.

Police were called just before 11:45 p.m. to investigate a suspected domestic violence confrontation at the Lakeview Manufactured Home Community at 1505 S. Road 40.

When they arrived, officers could hear a fight inside the single-wide mobile home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBVws_0jc8UeIN00
Members of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab crime scene unit gather and document evidence from the trailer that’s part of the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Lakeview Manufactured Home Community in east Pasco. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

They were able to talk with someone inside, but when they opened the door they saw a man holding a gun, struggling with a woman, according to a news release by the Regional Special Investigations Unit.

The unit of specially-trained detectives investigates officer-involved shootings in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.

“After initial contact, the male pointed and fired his firearm at the officer,” according to the release. “One Pasco police officer responded with deadly force in firing their firearm.”

The officers backed away from the door while the man continued shooting, said police.

Once the firing stopped, the officers approached again and took the man into custody. Both the man and woman had gunshot wounds but it’s unclear who wounded who.

Officers immediately started providing first aid until Pasco Fire Department medics arrived, according to the SIU unit’s release.

The man and woman were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, then flown to other hospitals. They are currently in critical condition, said the SIU release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCr2V_0jc8UeIN00
The Lakeview Manufactured Home Community is off of South Road 40 East in Pasco. Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

SIU detectives investigate

The names of the people involved will be released later, according to the unit.

Detectives and the Washington State Patrol crime scene unit were still at the mobile home on Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBKcy_0jc8UeIN00
Members of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab crime scene unit gather and document evidence at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Lakeview Manufactured Home Community in east Pasco. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Jose Santoy by email at jose.santoy@ci.kennewick.wa.us or phone at 509-582-1311, or Sgt. Joe Raby by email at jraby@ci.richland.wa.us or phone at 509-942-7713.

It’s the second time in a week someone opened fire at a Pasco police officer.

Officer Jeremy Jones was wounded while trying to arrest Devontea Wright on an outstanding warrant on Dec. 1.

Wright, 27, is accused of shooting Jones outside a home on Riverview Drive as he worked with a U.S. Marshals task force to arrest the man.

Jones was released from the hospital the next day. Wright is in the Benton County jail.

Kennewick, WA
