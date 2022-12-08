[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.]. Terilyn A. Shropshire was in the editing room for the 2020 Netflix superhero film “The Old Guard” when Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie’s director and the editor’s creative partner of 20-plus years, told her that she had found their next project. That was “The Woman King,” a historical epic that opened in U.S. theaters on September 16 and marks the fifth collaboration on a feature film between Prince-Bythewood and Shropshire, for whom one of the biggest advantages to have arisen out of her close relationship with the director is that the latter already brings her into the filmmaking process during the early stages of production.

6 DAYS AGO