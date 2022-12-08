Read full article on original website
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’
“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Is Involved In Another Major TV Show
Ken Jennings started his television career as a contestant on Jeopardy! He became one of the champions of the show, winning millions of dollars. Many fans loved to see him on their television screens and after longtime host Alex Trebek died, Ken eventually became a host on the game show. He switches off with actress Mayim Bialik.
The first televised interracial kiss in the world occurred on British TV
A family watching TV in the late 50sPhoto byEvert F. Baumgardner - National Archives and Records Administration; Public Domain. It had always been assumed that the first televised interracial kiss was on Star Trek between the characters of Captain James Kirk who was white and Lt. Uhura who was black.
‘The Whale’ Might Be 2022’s Most Offensive Film, Despite Its Good Intentions
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
Elon Musk booed on stage with Dave Chappelle
Elon Musk was booed when he was introduced as a surprise guest at a Dave Chappelle comedy show. The Twitter boss, 51, appeared shocked at the crowd’s reaction during the gig in San Francisco on Sunday night (11.12.2022) and stayed mainly quiet when on stage with the comic, asking him: “What should I say?” Referring to Elon’s sackings of Twitter staff, Dave, 49, joked: “It sounds like some of the...
Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees the Future: 3 Streamers, More TV in Theaters
Remember Jason Kilar? After the insanity of 2022, the WarnerMedia CEO’s exit following the Warners-Discovery merger last April seems like a relic from another time. However, he’d like to make sure he’s not forgotten: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Kilar wrote his predictions for the streaming business. Among his prognostications: There’s room for three major streamers and that’s it. “No more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows,” Kilar wrote. “Expect two or three...
"The White Lotus" Creator Explained Why They Decided To Kill Off [Spoiler] In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
Ramin Bahrani interview: ‘2nd Chance’ director
When Ramin Bahrani came on board to direct “2nd Chance,” about Richard Davis, the project’s producers, Johnny Galvin and Daniel M. Turcan had a much different idea as to what it was going to be. “When I saw the material and the archives of Richard, they wanted to make a fiction film and I said that this is, to me, very interesting as a documentary. I had done two short docs but never a feature doc,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above).
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
TV's Original Christmas "Grinch": A Closer Look at the Animated Classic
The Grinch Who Stole Christmas from 1966Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society/Craig Kausen. [Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from exclusive interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release
Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+. Related Story James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To” Related Story 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become "Calmer" Since...
Who Said That? The Voice Actors Quiz
Image: L-R: Voice actors Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria and Dan Castellaneta; creator Matt Groening, writer Al Jean and voice actor Yeardley Smith (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic).
Move Over, Hallmark: Coca-Cola Made 3 Christmas Films as It Dives Into Entertainment
Coca-Cola is the latest major brand to branch out into entertainment, with the release of a film anthology series on Prime Video that tells stories about Christmas. The anthology is the first project from Coca-Cola’s new entertainment platform, “Real Magic Presents,” which will see the brand produce films in various formats that “celebrate stories of human connection, told in magical ways,” according to a company description.
Terilyn A. Shropshire interview: ‘The Woman King’ editor
[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.]. Terilyn A. Shropshire was in the editing room for the 2020 Netflix superhero film “The Old Guard” when Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie’s director and the editor’s creative partner of 20-plus years, told her that she had found their next project. That was “The Woman King,” a historical epic that opened in U.S. theaters on September 16 and marks the fifth collaboration on a feature film between Prince-Bythewood and Shropshire, for whom one of the biggest advantages to have arisen out of her close relationship with the director is that the latter already brings her into the filmmaking process during the early stages of production.
Exclusive: Stephen Graham talks the new ‘Boiling Point’ TV series
We all love Stephen Graham – the man is an Official National Treasure now – so the more of him on screen the better, frankly. 12 Years a Slave and Small Axe director Steve McQueen evidently agrees because he’s just cast him in his new movie. Deadline...
Henry Selick Drew Major Inspiration From His Sons For Wendell & Wild
Animation fans around the world cheered in collective rejoice for the return of stop motion director Henry Selick with the horror comedy "Wendell and Wild." The filmmaker responsible for such game-changing stop-motion classics as "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "James and the Giant Peach," and "Coraline" saw a long road to getting his newest film out to the world. But as with every animated film, every grand idea starts with a spark of inspiration, and Selick didn't have to go far to find his.
Nielsen-Owned Gracenote to Track Disability Representation on TV (EXCLUSIVE)
Nielsen’s TV content analysis company Gracenote will begin tracking on-screen disability representation as part of its inclusion data, which currently covers talent gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation. “As of September 2022, there were 923,229 total television program titles available to audiences, up 43% since the third quarter of 2019,” per Gracenote. “And while the volume of disability-inclusive content has increased over time, progress is slow, especially when compared to the increase in available programming generally. According to Nielsen Gracenote Inclusion Analytics, disability inclusion in video content peaked in 2019, when 518 productions were released featuring people with disabilities. But this...
A familiar face is back on screen this weekend
There are plenty new movies available to view this weekend both in theaters and from the luxury of your home. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live in the D” for the Reel Talk to talk about three new movies. Let’s begin with “Emancipation,” Will Smith’s first film since...
Inside the TikTok community posting their ‘White Lotus’ predictions
Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus." Episode Five of "The White Lotus" is when everything changed for Zack Stoller. "The White Lotus" went from being a TV show to an all-out obsession. Stoller, 35, tells TODAY.com he had seen the episode a few days before, and was...
