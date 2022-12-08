Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final
The streets of Argentina have turned into a party as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final
2022 QBE Shootout: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Two-Person Team Event
The two-person team event had a total purse of $3.8 million, with $950,000 going to the winning team of Tom Hoge and Sathith Theegala. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.
Comments / 0