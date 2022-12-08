ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Festive displays around the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM visited Christmas displays around the Omaha metro, and we put together a list that is fun for the whole family this holiday season. N 129th Cir and Corby St. N 133rd and Miami St. N 133rd and Larimore St. 8665 N 144th Ave. N...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Hospital Association: 'crisis' because of three viruses

OMAHA, Neb.—It’s a three-pronged menace of respiratory infections this year. During a virtual news conference Monday, the Nebraska Hospital Association described its clinics as facing a “crisis” due to influenza, RSV and COVID-19. "According to DHHS's data that they pull, we're pretty close to where we...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Local healthcare officials address "very challenging time" with tripledemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Local healthcare officials provided insight into the "very challenging time" with tripledemic of COVID, flu, and RSV in a press conference on Monday afternoon. DHHS' latest numbers are showing COVID-19 hospital visits are close to where Nebraska was in 2021. Flu cases at hospitals are...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bennington superintendent retiring after 19 years

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Bennington Public Schools superintendent Dr. Terry Haack has announced he intends to retire from the position at a board of education meeting on Monday night. In a news release Monday, BPS said Haack will retire at the end of the current school year. Since his...
BENNINGTON, NE
fox42kptm.com

Trial underway for self-proclaimed midwife charged in infant death

OMAHA, Neb. — A bench trial is currently underway in Omaha for a self-proclaimed midwife charged in the death of an infant. Angela Hock, 36, of Riverdale, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. HOME BIRTH IN NEBRASKA: WHAT'S LEGAL?. Prosecutors said Hock tried to deliver a breech...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: A total of five teens have been arrested in a Halloween homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A total of five teens have been arrested in a homicide that happened on Halloween, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Around 4:00 p.m. on Halloween, police were called to 3824 Hamilton St. They found a man suffering from a head...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPS school bus plan presentation

The Omaha Public Schools Board approved a plan Monday night to cut back on busing services for students next school year due to an ongoing lack of bus drivers. Below is the entire presentation to the school board, board members' comments on it, and the final vote.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha police, local organizations working to address youth gun violence

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Recent news releases published by the Omaha Police Department show a grim reality. From a 17-year-old accused of using a gun to commit a felony to a 13-year-old charged with a felony to a 13-year-old booked for first-degree murder, these are attention-grabbers for all of the wrong reasons. This is just the tip of the iceberg, too.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bellevue Police Department seeking applicants who want career in police force

BELLEVUE, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Bellevue Police Department says it's now accepting applications for entry-level police officer positions. That announcement was made today via Twitter. Benefits were posted along with the announcement. Those include a yearly uniform allowance, free in-state tuition and paid holidays to include your birthday. Medical and...
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

UPDATE: OPD says 82-year-old missing man found safe

UPDATE: OPD says Mr. Rousseau has been found safe and thanked the community for its help. The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old Omaha man. OPD published the following information in a Facebook post Monday night:. The Omaha Police Department needs assistance...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPS superintendent resigns to spend time with her family

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Schools superintendent Cheryl Logan announced she is resigning at the end of June 2023 to spend time with her family. Logan sent a letter to parents of students in the school district Tuesday:. Dear Omaha Public Schools Community,. It has been a joy...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

A purrfect way to spread holiday cheer! Take place in Operation Santa Paws!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — What a pawsome way to spread some holiday cheer by taking place in Operation Santa Paws?. The campaign goal is to help shelters stock their shelves with needed supplies to let our furry friends know they are loved, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Pets can become best...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy