OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Recent news releases published by the Omaha Police Department show a grim reality. From a 17-year-old accused of using a gun to commit a felony to a 13-year-old charged with a felony to a 13-year-old booked for first-degree murder, these are attention-grabbers for all of the wrong reasons. This is just the tip of the iceberg, too.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO