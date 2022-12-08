Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
UNL celebrating 100 years of Memorial Stadium with reduced football season ticket price
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium with a one year reduction in football season ticket prices for the 2023 season, according to a news release from the university. Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced on Tuesday that 2023 season tickets will cost...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton basketball extends losing streak to five after loss to Arizona State
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's basketball team has now lost five games in a row after losing 73-71 to Arizona State Monday night as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, Nev. Freshman center Fredrick King, filling in for starting center Ryan Kalkbrenner (illness) for the...
fox42kptm.com
NSP, Nebraska Department of Transportation caution drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. For the first major snow event of this winter season, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared.
fox42kptm.com
Festive displays around the Omaha metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM visited Christmas displays around the Omaha metro, and we put together a list that is fun for the whole family this holiday season. N 129th Cir and Corby St. N 133rd and Miami St. N 133rd and Larimore St. 8665 N 144th Ave. N...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Hospital Association: 'crisis' because of three viruses
OMAHA, Neb.—It’s a three-pronged menace of respiratory infections this year. During a virtual news conference Monday, the Nebraska Hospital Association described its clinics as facing a “crisis” due to influenza, RSV and COVID-19. "According to DHHS's data that they pull, we're pretty close to where we...
fox42kptm.com
Local healthcare officials address "very challenging time" with tripledemic
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Local healthcare officials provided insight into the "very challenging time" with tripledemic of COVID, flu, and RSV in a press conference on Monday afternoon. DHHS' latest numbers are showing COVID-19 hospital visits are close to where Nebraska was in 2021. Flu cases at hospitals are...
fox42kptm.com
Bennington superintendent retiring after 19 years
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Bennington Public Schools superintendent Dr. Terry Haack has announced he intends to retire from the position at a board of education meeting on Monday night. In a news release Monday, BPS said Haack will retire at the end of the current school year. Since his...
fox42kptm.com
Trial underway for self-proclaimed midwife charged in infant death
OMAHA, Neb. — A bench trial is currently underway in Omaha for a self-proclaimed midwife charged in the death of an infant. Angela Hock, 36, of Riverdale, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. HOME BIRTH IN NEBRASKA: WHAT'S LEGAL?. Prosecutors said Hock tried to deliver a breech...
fox42kptm.com
OPS will cut bus routes for the next school year impacting roughly 3,000 students
(Omaha, Neb.) — A shortage of bus drivers is forcing Omaha Public Schools to cut routes for some students next year, which means roughly 3,000 students will no longer be eligible for bus transportation. The school board approved a plan submitted by the Superintendent's office on Monday night. The...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: A total of five teens have been arrested in a Halloween homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A total of five teens have been arrested in a homicide that happened on Halloween, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Around 4:00 p.m. on Halloween, police were called to 3824 Hamilton St. They found a man suffering from a head...
fox42kptm.com
OPS school bus plan presentation
The Omaha Public Schools Board approved a plan Monday night to cut back on busing services for students next school year due to an ongoing lack of bus drivers. Below is the entire presentation to the school board, board members' comments on it, and the final vote.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha police, local organizations working to address youth gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Recent news releases published by the Omaha Police Department show a grim reality. From a 17-year-old accused of using a gun to commit a felony to a 13-year-old charged with a felony to a 13-year-old booked for first-degree murder, these are attention-grabbers for all of the wrong reasons. This is just the tip of the iceberg, too.
fox42kptm.com
Bellevue Police Department seeking applicants who want career in police force
BELLEVUE, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Bellevue Police Department says it's now accepting applications for entry-level police officer positions. That announcement was made today via Twitter. Benefits were posted along with the announcement. Those include a yearly uniform allowance, free in-state tuition and paid holidays to include your birthday. Medical and...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: OPD says 82-year-old missing man found safe
UPDATE: OPD says Mr. Rousseau has been found safe and thanked the community for its help. The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old Omaha man. OPD published the following information in a Facebook post Monday night:. The Omaha Police Department needs assistance...
fox42kptm.com
OPS superintendent resigns to spend time with her family
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Schools superintendent Cheryl Logan announced she is resigning at the end of June 2023 to spend time with her family. Logan sent a letter to parents of students in the school district Tuesday:. Dear Omaha Public Schools Community,. It has been a joy...
fox42kptm.com
The Grinch, Die Hard, and Xmas lights among the things to do the week of December 12
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Online storytime, Die Hard trivia, Lights of Aksarben, Grinch photoshoot, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas are among the things to do the week of December 12. The Omaha Public Libraries is hosting an online storytime on Wednesday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m., according to...
fox42kptm.com
A purrfect way to spread holiday cheer! Take place in Operation Santa Paws!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — What a pawsome way to spread some holiday cheer by taking place in Operation Santa Paws?. The campaign goal is to help shelters stock their shelves with needed supplies to let our furry friends know they are loved, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Pets can become best...
Comments / 0