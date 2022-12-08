Read full article on original website
KVIA
El Paso Police investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas - A person was killed in a hit-and-run involving a car and bicyclist overnight. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway Blvd and George Dieter Drive, according to first responders. The collision occurred around midnight Tuesday morning, according to police. Special Traffic Investigators are looking for...
cbs4local.com
Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
cbs4local.com
1 person killed in a hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in east El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said it was a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on George Dieter Drive and Gateway West. RECCOMENDED: LCPS: Extra...
Organ Mountain student killed in crosswalk ID’d, driver charged
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Organ Mountain High School student killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street near campus was identified in court documents Monday as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez, 18, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Delgado’s death. He is currently held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention […]
cbs4local.com
Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
Police: 4 migrants robbed outside of bus station, suspects from Juarez and Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four migrants were robbed outside of the Greyhound bus station while they were waiting for their bus on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022. According to El Paso Police department, the migrants were approached by the offenders who demanded the migrant’s property. One of the victim’s was slapped across the face and […]
cbs4local.com
Deputies arrest 17-year-old, 20-year-old accused of robbery in San Elizario
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County deputies arrested two people accused of robbing an individual in San Elizario Monday. Angel Flores, 20, and Carolina Cervantes, 17, allegedly broke into a home at the 12000 block of Acevedo, threatened people with a knife and stole a person's cell phone and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
cbs4local.com
Organ Mountain student dead in fatal crash, community urges more police presence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash left a 16 year old dead in Las Cruces on Friday. CBS4 spoke to several Las Crucens who said it's an unfortunate situation that happened and would like to see police be more present to prevent fatal crashes like this one from happening again.
cbs4local.com
Shooting in Canutillo sends one juvenile to hospital in stable condition Sunday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened in Canutillo by Coach Road and Antelope Drive Sunday afternoon. According to the El Paso Sherriff's Office deputies responded to shots fired just shortly after 3 p.m. One juvenile was sent to...
cbs4local.com
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
cbs4local.com
Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso
One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
KOAT 7
Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash
A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
cbs4local.com
LCPS: Extra support resources available following death of Organ Mountain H.S. student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is providing additional resources to Organ Mountain High School after a student was killed in a crash on Friday. The school district said more resources will be available this week for emotional support and counseling. The student, a 16-year-old boy,...
16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. […]
KVIA
Minor rushed to the hospital after being shot in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms a minor was shot in Canutillo Sunday afternoon. According to officials, they received a call around 3:00 p.m. regarding shots fired. The shooting happened on the 9000 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo. The young victim was rushed to a...
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
cbs4local.com
Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after fire destroys shoe store in downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after a fire destroyed a shoe store in downtown El Paso on Monday. The fire happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. Fire officials said...
KVIA
Organ Mountain High School student struck and killed by fellow Organ High School student
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student who was killed in a crash Friday was struck by a fellow 18-year-old Organ Mountain High School student, according to school officials. Law enforcement confirmed that the 16-year-old was walking along the sidewalk on Bataan Memorial East when 18-year-old...
