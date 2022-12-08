ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

El Paso Police investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas - A person was killed in a hit-and-run involving a car and bicyclist overnight. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway Blvd and George Dieter Drive, according to first responders. The collision occurred around midnight Tuesday morning, according to police. Special Traffic Investigators are looking for...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec.  13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person killed in a hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in east El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said it was a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on George Dieter Drive and Gateway West. RECCOMENDED: LCPS: Extra...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Organ Mountain student killed in crosswalk ID’d, driver charged

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Organ Mountain High School student killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street near campus was identified in court documents Monday as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez, 18, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Delgado’s death. He is currently held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Deputies arrest 17-year-old, 20-year-old accused of robbery in San Elizario

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County deputies arrested two people accused of robbing an individual in San Elizario Monday. Angel Flores, 20, and Carolina Cervantes, 17, allegedly broke into a home at the 12000 block of Acevedo, threatened people with a knife and stole a person's cell phone and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
TUCSON, AZ
cbs4local.com

Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso

One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash

A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Minor rushed to the hospital after being shot in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms a minor was shot in Canutillo Sunday afternoon. According to officials, they received a call around 3:00 p.m. regarding shots fired. The shooting happened on the 9000 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo. The young victim was rushed to a...
CANUTILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy