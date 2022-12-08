ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Samsung’s new president is first woman not related to owners

By Kim Yoon-kyoung & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics has named the first woman to hold the job of president at the conglomerate who is not related to the owning family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3s1o_0jc8U0Gg00
Samsung Electronics’ new president, Lee Young-hee, is the first woman not related to the owning family to hold the position. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

Lee Young-hee was promoted from vice president in a raft of ascensions with six others announced Monday. The Samsung Group of companies is South Korea's largest conglomerate. It was founded in 1938.

Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin and former Samsung C&T President Lee Seo-hyun also held president titles, but they are Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong's sisters.

Lee Young-hee, who is not related to the family, will take charge of the global marketing arm of the tech giant's device experience division.

After working at L'Oreal, Lee joined Samsung Electronics in 2007. She has been credited for successfully promoting the company's Galaxy smartphone brand.

"By promoting a high-performing female executive to the top position, we are demonstrating our commitment to growing talented female employees," Samsung said in a statement.

Lee Jae-yong's top two lieutenants, Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee and President Kyung Kye-hyun, will continue to lead the world's largest maker of memory chips and smartphones, according to Samsung.

Industry observers point out that the appointment of Samsung's first female president was belated, but is an encouraging sign for South Korea, a country notorious for its high glass ceiling.

South Korean consultancy Leaders Index said the proportion of female executives in the country's top 353 corporations in terms of sales amounted to a mere 6.3% as of the first quarter of this year.

It is an improvement from 3.8% in 2019, but still ranks the lowest among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

According to OECD data, South Korea had the highest wage gap among its members with women being paid a third less than male counterparts according to data from 2021.

In comparison, females were paid 16.9% less in the United States, 16.7% in Canada and 14.3% in the United Kingdom. Belgium had the narrowest gender pay gap with 3.8% while OECD averaged 12%.

"A vast majority of the country's top businesspeople are males. Against such a backdrop, we appreciate Samsung's decision," Kim Sang-kyung, chairwoman of the Korea Network of Women in Finance, an association of high-ranking women in banking, told UPI News Korea.

"We hope other corporations will follow Samsung's lead and do likewise. South Korean companies must enhance their gender diversity in line with the global trend," she said.

On Tuesday, LG announced the appointment of its first woman as CEO, Lee Jung-ae.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
knowtechie.com

Upcoming Samsung mobile phones launching in 2023

With a dedicated customer base, Samsung is the biggest Android brand. Its diverse product range drives the South Korean handset maker’s legacy in the smartphone world. From luxurious foldable phones to premium flagship devices and powerful mid-rangers to budget-friendly handsets, it offers top-tier Samsung mobile phones at affordable prices.
Phone Arena

Apple on track to beat Samsung and become India's largest phone exporter

Apple is seemingly on track to beat Samsung in terms of exports from India, where Cupertino is getting dangerously close to its biggest rival in the mobile space. The Indian phone manufacturing itself isn't in peak form having recently suffered the worst Q3 since 2019 and down some 10% YoY, but this hasn't stopped Samsung from grabbing a substantial 27% market share locally.
Digital Trends

How MediaTek became the best-kept secret in smartphones

What kind of chipset is in your phone? If you’re reading this article, chances are you know the answer right off the top of your head. Maybe it’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Google’s Tensor G2, or an A16 Bionic in your brand new iPhone 14 Pro. Or, just maybe, it’s one with a MediaTek logo on it.
Phone Arena

Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)

Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
Android Headlines

New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"

Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 💻 Made In America

TSMC tools-in chip-making equipment for its ambitious US factory, Apple Music gets a cool feature, and more tech news. 🌞 Good Morning, Daily Authority readers. I am currently toying with the Sony LinkBud S. I just got them yesterday and am figuring out just how they fare in comparison to the flagship Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds. Have you bought any new devices lately? Tell me in the comments section. In the meantime, here’s what’s happening in the world of tech.
ARIZONA STATE
Digital Trends

Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more

There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
Phone Arena

The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might be the priciest phone Apple has ever sold

Like it or not, by this point most of us have gotten used to the fact that flagship phones come with crazy price tags that sometimes seem outlandish compared to what we had to pay just a few years ago. One of the companies that were first to start this trend is now rumored to do the same yet again in 2023.
Reuters

China stops publishing asymptomatic COVID cases, reports no deaths

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission (NHC) will as of Wednesday stop reporting new asymptomatic COVID-19 infections, as many people without symptoms no longer participate in testing, making it hard to accurately tally the total count, it said.
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
497K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy