ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Fantasy football: Higbee, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 14

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tyler Higbee and T.J. Hockenson are among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 14. Hockenson also tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz2cM_0jc8TzYB00
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (L) is a must-start play in all leagues that require starting the position. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle and Pat Freiermuth join Hockenson in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below.

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

The Atlanta Falcons , Chicago Bears , Green Bay Packers , Indianapolis Colts , New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders are on bye in Week 14. Tight ends from those teams should be benched or dropped this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249dO4_0jc8TzYB00
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) is my No. 3 fantasy football option in Week 14. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson totaled at least six targets in each of his five games with the Vikings since being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Lions.

He totaled just one score over that span, but continues to be highly involved in the offense. This week, the Vikings will face the Lions. The Lions allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through 13 weeks.

I expect the Lions to concentrate on limiting Justin Jefferson and the Vikings running game. Hockenson is a near lock for at least eight catches for 80 yards. I also expect him to score. He is my top tight end for Week 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3FkG_0jc8TzYB00
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (C) is a Top 10 fantasy football option for Week 14. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Austin Hooper

Hooper is my No. 6 option for Week 14. The Tennessee Titans pass catcher was the No. 8 tight end in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks.

He also logged at least four targets in each of his last four games. Hooper totaled just 22 yards in Week 13, but I expect a big rebound this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Like most tight ends, Hooper is a touchdown-or-bust play. The Jaguars allowed the seventh-most receiving yards and 13th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends so far this season.

Look for Hooper to haul in at least five catches for 60 yards. He also should get several chances to find the end zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fKfW_0jc8TzYB00
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (R) totaled a season-high 80 receiving yards in Week 13. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Tyler Higbee

Higbee is my No. 7 play for Week 14. The Los Angeles Rams tight end totaled just two catches for 14 yards in Week 13, but has been highly targeted for most of the season.

This week, the Rams will face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and 12th-most receiving yards per game to tight ends. They also just allowed five catches for 80 yards from Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett.

I expect Higbee to be the Rams' top target this week. That should result in at least six catches for 50 yards.

Gerald Everett

Everett is my No. 10 play for Week 14. The Chargers tight end is set to take on a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed the second-most catches, third-most fantasy points and eighth-most receiving yards per game to tight ends through 13 weeks.

The veteran pass catcher earned at least six targets in seven of his 11 games this season. He scored twice in his first four games of the season, but last found the end zone in Week 4.

I expect the Chargers and Dolphins to have a shootout, with both quarterbacks throwing three touchdown passes apiece. Look for Everett to catch one of those tosses from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4iLO_0jc8TzYB00
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is my No. 2 fantasy football option for Week 14. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings at DET

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

5. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

6. Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. LV

8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU

9. Hunter Henry , New England Patriots at ARI

10. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA

11. Evan Engram , Jacksonville Jaguars at DET

12. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at LAC

13. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

14. Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns at CIN

15. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets at BUF

16. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos vs. KC

17. Jordan Akins, Houston Texans at DAL

18. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals vs. NE

19. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

20. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders at LAR

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Amari Cooper Announces Decision Following His Injury

Amari Cooper played through a hip/core injury last weekend, and he doesn't intend to miss time. During Tuesday's media availability, per 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver called pain management part of his job. "It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league," Cooper said....
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers offer Deebo Samuel injury update

San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel suffered a worrying injury during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, the 49ers said Samuel had likely avoided a worst-case scenario, though he will certainly be sidelined. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the initial belief is that Samuel suffered...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Seahawks have major draft decision looming

The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Thinks Surprising Coach Might Get Fired

The Cleveland Browns wouldn't fire head coach Kevin Stefanski, would they?. Following the struggles of the past season-plus, maybe it's more possible than people think. Cleveland fell to Cincinnati on Sunday. The Browns, who got Deshaun Watson back last week, are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
497K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy