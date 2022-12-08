Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 69-year-old woman from McDowell County, an 87-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,649, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
West Virginia’s counties receive storm relief
Several counties in West Virginia are about to receive relief after suffering from severe weather.
What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
West Virginia residents with no internet urged to file complaint to FCC
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you have a problem with your internet, West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want to hear from you. The senators say West Virginians can submit a claim if the FCC says you have internet service, but you really don’t. They say it is important for anyone […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
WV one of the least-green states to die in
A recent study from Choice Mutual Insurance Agency has found that West Virginia is one of the least-green states in the nation to die in.
WVNT-TV
Top Stories of the Week in Southern West Virginia | 12/5/22-12/11/22
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Just in case you missed anything this week, take a look at our top stories from this week!. list will be published every Sunday and will include a small intro to each story, as well as a link to each original story! Depending on how the week goes, this list could include anywhere from three stories to ten!
WTOV 9
Guidance for Ohio House Bill 99 released
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine rolled out final guidance Monday to go along with House Bill 99 a piece of legislation that allows school districts to have armed staff members. Curriculum for school staff authorized by their board of education to be armed on campus has been...
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax. WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
Why does WV have a giant teapot?
West Virginia has its fair share of oddities, but the giant teapot right at the tip of the northern panhandle certainly stands out.
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Flu season is upon us, but it is not alone. The entire nation – including our region – is being hit was a respiratory illness known as RSV, which is especially dangerous for children. And COVID-19 is still here and is on the rise again. Right now, U.S. hospitals are at […]
WTOV 9
West Virginians can search, comment on updated FCC broadband maps
West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want to make sure West Virginians know how to submit FCC broadband coverage map challenges. They, along with the West Virginia Broadband Office, hosted an informational session this afternoon. People can use the maps to check coverages and submit any issues...
WVNT-TV
Rise In Missing People In WV
Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
Missing teen in Fayette County, found
UPDATE: 12/13/22 7:15 A.M. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying a missing teen from Fayette County has been located. Takya Johnson has been located and is back at her home. MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a missing girl. Around […]
morgancountyusa.org
Craig Blair and Charles Trump on Public Health in West Virginia
West Virginia is at or near the bottom in most public health categories, ranked number 50 in drug abuse, number 50 in smoking, number 49 in obesity, number 49 in alcoholism and number 42 in suicide. The corporate Democrats blame the corporate Republicans. And the corporate Republicans blame the corporate...
Comments / 0