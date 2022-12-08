ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 69-year-old woman from McDowell County, an 87-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,649, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
Top Stories of the Week in Southern West Virginia | 12/5/22-12/11/22

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Just in case you missed anything this week, take a look at our top stories from this week!. list will be published every Sunday and will include a small intro to each story, as well as a link to each original story! Depending on how the week goes, this list could include anywhere from three stories to ten!
Guidance for Ohio House Bill 99 released

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine rolled out final guidance Monday to go along with House Bill 99 a piece of legislation that allows school districts to have armed staff members. Curriculum for school staff authorized by their board of education to be armed on campus has been...
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
West Virginians can search, comment on updated FCC broadband maps

West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want to make sure West Virginians know how to submit FCC broadband coverage map challenges. They, along with the West Virginia Broadband Office, hosted an informational session this afternoon. People can use the maps to check coverages and submit any issues...
Rise In Missing People In WV

Rise In Missing People In WV
Missing teen in Fayette County, found

UPDATE: 12/13/22 7:15 A.M. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying a missing teen from Fayette County has been located. Takya Johnson has been located and is back at her home. MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a missing girl. Around […]
Craig Blair and Charles Trump on Public Health in West Virginia

West Virginia is at or near the bottom in most public health categories, ranked number 50 in drug abuse, number 50 in smoking, number 49 in obesity, number 49 in alcoholism and number 42 in suicide. The corporate Democrats blame the corporate Republicans. And the corporate Republicans blame the corporate...
