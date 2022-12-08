Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI, possession of meth in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Proctor was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on US Route 7, near the Green Mountain Plaza, at around 1:45 a.m. The driver was identified as Joseph Tardif. During the interaction, Tardif displayed several...
Windsor man dies while incarcerated in Rutland
WATERBURY – The Vermont Department of Corrections is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews following the death of an incarcerated individual on Sunday. Police say Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor, died at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after being admitted to the hospital on Friday, December 9.
Man arrested for trespassing in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 23-year-old man was cited for unlawful trespass in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of a trespasser on Holiday Drive at around 7:05 p.m. Police say that Joshua Reed, of Pittsfield MA, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Reed was located on a property where he had...
Single-vehicle crash in Woodford
WOODFORD — A 66-year-old woman from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Woodford yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9 at around 2:00 p.m. Police say that Elizabeth Shapiro, of Lexington MA, was traveling too fast for road conditions and collided into an embankment on the side of the road.
