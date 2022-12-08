WOODFORD — A 66-year-old woman from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Woodford yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9 at around 2:00 p.m. Police say that Elizabeth Shapiro, of Lexington MA, was traveling too fast for road conditions and collided into an embankment on the side of the road.

