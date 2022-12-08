Read full article on original website
Rich Knebel Retires From Bradford National Bank
After 40 years of banking, Rich Knebel is retiring as a senior commercial lending officer at Bradford National Bank. The announcement was made by Bradford National Bank president Michael Ennen. Knebel began his banking career in 1981 and began working at Bradford National Bank in 2007 and served as commercial...
Two Illinois businesses hosting hiring events this week
ILLINOIS — The Egyptian Health Department and AECI Schirm are hosting hiring events in our region this week. Scroll down to learn more. According to a Monday release, Man-Tra-Con Corporation is hosting a hiring event for AECI Schirm at the Benton Municipal Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, with a break for lunch between 12:30 and 1:30.
KC Receives Workforce Initiative Funding
The successful Workforce Equity Initiative program at Kaskaskia College has been funded again. The college was recently notified its third-year continuation plan has been approved by the state, and KC will receive the total amount requested of $559,536.60. Since the implementation of the program in 2020, 100 students have utilized...
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, December 14 in the high school library. A truth in taxation hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. The agenda includes the tax levy, audit and a junior high softball proposal.
Unit 2 Teachers Among Illinois Principals Association Excellence In Education Award Winners
Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler, who also serves as president of the Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association, has announced recipients of the IPA’s Excellence in Education Awards. Swingler said numerous candidates were submitted to the Kaskaskia IPA board for recognition. Those recognized with awards at the...
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
Pink Bowl Shirt Sales Raise Over $1,100Tto Benefit LRCF
A donation for over $1,100 was presented to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation (LRCF) from the proceeds raised through Pink Bowl t-shirt and sweatshirt sales. HSHS Holy Family Hospital representatives, board members from LRCF along with athletic directors from Vandalia and Greenville High Schools were in attendance for the presentation. Thank you to all who supported the Pink Bowl fundraiser to help give back to our community.
GHS Students Recognized With Yard Signs For AP Success
Greenville High School students scoring high in advanced placement classes are being recognized by the school and City of Greenville. Principal Kara Harris said placing signs in yards was a suggestion of high school teacher Ryan D’Arcy. Harris explained that D’Arcy had the idea as a way to encourage students to enroll in the AP classes. She further explained that students who received certain scores on their AP exams were gifted the yard sign.
School Board Candidate Filings So Far
Monday was the first day petitions could be filed by those wanting to be candidates in the April 4 consolidated election. Voters will fill positions on the Bond County Community Unit 2 and Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school boards. Three individuals filed petitions for the Unit 2 board. They are...
Allan Richard Ritzel
Allan Richard Ritzel, 60, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He will be cremated per the wishes of the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Allan was born May 23, 1962, in Red Bud, IL, the...
Library in Uganda honors Macoupin County man
CARLINVILLE – The legacy of a late Macoupin County man is now felt all the way to eastern Africa. The Jacob Library in Katovu, Uganda honors the memory of Jacob Glenn, a Carlinville resident who died at age 22 in October 2013. Construction of the library was spearheaded by Jacob’s mother, Becky Miller Root.
A former Marion VA psychologist is charged with fraud and obstruction of justice
A federal grand jury in Benton has returned a six-count indictment charging a Herrin woman with submitting false medical documents to her employer, obstruction of justice and Medicare fraud. The U.S. attorney reports 56-year-old Theresa Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. According...
Columbia, S.C., Deputy Chief drops out of bid for next SLMPD chief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS, KMOV) - The Columbia, South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief, Melron Kelly, has withdrawn his name from the race to become chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. WIS-TV reports that officials in contact with Kelly said that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly...
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Women & Infants Center Participates In IL Perinatal Quality Collaborative
Recently, representatives from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Women and Infants Center attended the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative (ILPQC) conference in Chicago. The ILPQC is a nationally recognized statewide network of hospital teams, perinatal clinicians, patients, public health leaders, and policymakers committed to improving health care and outcomes for...
City Council Meets Tuesday
The Greenville City Council meets Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider adoption of the tax levy, for property taxes to be paid in 2023. Also on the agenda is consideration of a funding request from Shining Star Daycare, consideration of funding for...
Mayor, former Cards pitcher accused in poaching case
A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six other friends and family members. All...
Charles F. Hulvey
Charles F. Hulvey, 78, of Greenville, IL, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, with family by his side. Charles was born January 22, 1944, in Venice, IL, the son of James Franklin and Ruth Jane (Landreth) Hulvey. He married Emily Ann Worstell on March 28, 1964, in Greenville, IL. They enjoyed 54 years together.
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
