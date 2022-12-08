Read full article on original website
KXL
Governor Kate Brown Commutes Oregon’s Death Row
PORTLAND, Ore – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced she is commuting all 17 individuals on death row. Instead, their sentences are life in prison, without the possibility of parole. She released a statement via email today – “I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking...
KXL
Winter Surge Of Sickness Continues To Hit Washington State
OLMPIA, Wash. – A winter surge of sickness continues to batter Washington State, “This is the winter surge of influenza and respiratory season that we are seeing right now in our state.”. Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah says 26 Washingtonians have now died from the flu, including...
