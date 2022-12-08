Read full article on original website
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
Why The Pickle on a Tree, It’s a Big Dill in New York
In my house growing up, we always celebrated Christmas. We were the family who trekked out for a live tree every year. We even managed to get an evergreen tree the year we lived in Hawaii. Believe it or not, it was easier to get a real tree at Christmas than a real pumpkin for Halloween in Hawaii in the 80s.
Cost For Running Christmas Lights In New York and Pennsylvania
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the holiday lights are everywhere you look. I've seen some really nice displays lately, and some that must have taken a long time to set up. ABC-TV airs a competition with holiday lights to win a cash prize and trophy. The displays...
New York State Offers These 6 Programs For Low-Income Residents
As many people and families are struggling to make ends meet thanks to inflation, New York State offers several programs for low-income households. Every time I walk into a store I get sticker shock. It seems like prices have almost doubled in just this year alone. It's crazy because wages aren't increasing at the same rate.
New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit
In a press release on Monday, December 12, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and...
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
Do You Have the Most Common Birthday in New York?
In New York, Christmas is the least popular day for babies to be born followed by New Year's Day and July Fourth, but what day is the most popular for babies to be born?. I come from a huge family and in my family, we don't do anything average - especially when it comes to birthdays.
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
10 New York State License Plate Laws You Need To Know About
Are you breaking the law in New York? There's a good chance that you might innocently be violating one or more of New York’s license plate laws and another good chance that you could find yourself pulled over and given a ticket. Some New York state license plate rules...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Weis Markets Recalls Some Ice Cream Sold in New York
Weis Markets has issued a recall on some of its ice cream which was sold in seven states, including New York. Due to undeclared soy and coconut products that the desserts may contain, Weis Markets is recalling Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.
Fine Is How Much To Feed A Deer In Upstate New York
Feeding wild animals is something that many people do. Whether it's a nature enthusiast walking on a trail or a person keeping a bird feeder outside their house. Feeding animals in the wild is something that makes us feel connected to the environment. But did you know there's a fine...
Ditching Telemarketing Calls in New York Just Got A Lot Easier
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation to make it easier to be added to a company's Do-Not-Call List. Telemarketing calls are high on the list of my least favorite things the dawn of the internet has ever led to. I would say roughly 95% of the phone calls I receive in a given week are pre-recorded messages asking me about my car's extended warranty.
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
13 Incredible Places To Visit At Least Once In New York’s Southern Tier
There's a lot to love about the Southern Tier of New York. No matter the season, there's always something fun to do or see. Sure during the colder months, the options narrow a bit, but there are still a lot of places to visit and enjoy. For example, if you...
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Today in History: This Famous President Was Born in Upstate NY
240 years ago today, on December 5, 1782, America's eighth president was born in Kinderhook, NY. Martin Van Buren, known widely as the "red fox" for his political intensity, made some prominent waves in the New York State government during his time in office (whitehouse.gov). In 1796, a Kinderhook Federalist...
Upstate New York Gas Station Bursts into Flames After Burnout Attempt
A gas station in Upstate New York burst into flames after an 18-year-old attempted to do a "burnout" in the parking lot and crashed into a gas pump. According to a report by Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com, 18-year-old Ryan Odell of Ogden, New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the incident. As you can see in the video provided by the GATES Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car started to do the burnout when the car suddenly took off and turned into the gas pump, setting it ablaze.
Social Media Secret Sister Gift Exchange Is a Ho Ho Hoax & Illegal in NY
Don't fall for the 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' that's been circulating on Facebook and other social media sites. It's a ho-ho-hoax. The holiday season is a prime time for gift exchange scams. One of the most popular is the Secret Sister scam that comes around every year. You may think you are sending holiday cheer, but what you may actually be doing is providing your address to strangers who are preying upon your goodwill.
