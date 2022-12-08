ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin

Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
McDonald's Is Selling Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents — Here's How to Snag the Deal

The offer is available through McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion During this season of giving, McDonald's is gifting customers with daily discounts — and the latest offer is double the fun. As part of McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion, fans of the Golden Arches can snag a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Only available for purchase through the app, the double cheeseburger deal isn't the only offer to come from McDonald's this month. With different promotions swapping out every few days, the chain is...
Holy Swiss Rolls! Is Little Debbie Going Out of Business?

Ever since I was a kid, I have been a fan of Little Debbie snack cakes. Swiss Rolls... Oatmeal Cream Pies... Zebra Cakes... and my personal favorite, and what I affectionately call "E cakes," the chocolate cupcakes - the icing on top looks like cursive Es. Is This Goodbye?. Rumors...
Chips Ahoy! Is Celebrating New Years With A Confetti Cake Flavor

When the holiday season descends upon us, more and more companies and brands capitalize by releasing new exclusive seasonal products. For example, Burger King introduced a new winter Whopper in Japan, El Pollo Loco has its "12 Days of Pollo" food deals for December, and DoorDash launched a new gingerbread cake with Carlo's Bakery. Additionally, Trader Joe's brought back its candy cane green tea, Wendy's has a whole slew of food deals for December, and Red Robin released new limited-edition holiday shakes. Popular cookie brand Chips Ahoy! is no exception.
Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Packs An Oreos Crunch

For the most part, people spend the cold winter months finding ways to stay warm. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to fulfill this desire, whether you want to bundle up in a cozy knit or a bulky parka or sip on a hot chocolate or hot toddy. While ice cream in the winter is a big no-no for some people, others don't mind drinking or eating frosty treats during this time of year. Occasionally, when you are bundled up in a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, or sweating under your many layers, a cold snack can even be a little refreshing — especially when this snack is boasting one of your favorite festive flavors.
DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery

If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.
Starbucks Holiday Beverage Reviews From a Former Barista 2022

Waking up at 5:00 am every Saturday and Sunday of my Junior year to make coffee for eight and a half hours straight was incredibly exhausting, but not in vain. It left me with an innate ability to assess espresso. It was important as a barista to know what a drink tastes like to be able to explain it to the customers. As a result, I was always first to taste-test anytime my cafe would get a new roast or type of drink. At school, I wouldn’t be caught dead without some form of latte in hand during first period. Every morning, I would insist on making a pit stop at Starbucks on the way to school, especially during the winter months. There was nothing that got me into the holiday spirit more than holiday-themed drinks. As an avid holiday season and coffee lover, I have no other choice but to combine these passions to bring you my review and ranking of the 2022 Starbucks holiday season drinks.
You can get $5 off Baskin-Robbins’ adorable snowman ice cream cake

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ll be hosting a holiday party this year, we have...
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.

