Waking up at 5:00 am every Saturday and Sunday of my Junior year to make coffee for eight and a half hours straight was incredibly exhausting, but not in vain. It left me with an innate ability to assess espresso. It was important as a barista to know what a drink tastes like to be able to explain it to the customers. As a result, I was always first to taste-test anytime my cafe would get a new roast or type of drink. At school, I wouldn’t be caught dead without some form of latte in hand during first period. Every morning, I would insist on making a pit stop at Starbucks on the way to school, especially during the winter months. There was nothing that got me into the holiday spirit more than holiday-themed drinks. As an avid holiday season and coffee lover, I have no other choice but to combine these passions to bring you my review and ranking of the 2022 Starbucks holiday season drinks.

