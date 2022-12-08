Read full article on original website
Jimb47
5d ago
Every year I hear the same story. They are in love with the concept, but I’ll prepared for the environment. Lucky this did not turn into a tragedy
Reply
4
Mel Mozzillo
5d ago
glad they are ok. thank you to the search and rescue teams and off duty volunteers.
Reply
9
Related
klcc.org
Snowy rescues prompt a reminder of winter travel safety
After the icy rescues of a 77 year old man in southern Oregon and a family of five in Marion County, law enforcement wants drivers to brush up on the basics of how to prepare for winter travel. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Jones has witnessed a few common mistakes....
kptv.com
Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
kptv.com
Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
kptv.com
3 evaluated for possible smoke inhalation after two-alarm apartment fire in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton Tuesday morning. At about 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 11500 block of Southwest Davies Road. TVF&R said a garage fire had extended into a building.
Kohr Explores: Lake Oswego neighborhood spreads holiday cheer
Families can experience the magic of Christmas by visiting Santa's workshop this weekend! Some of 'ol Saint Nick's helpers have last-minute projects in Lake Oswego.
WDIO-TV
Crash on highway in Polk County
There was a crash in Polk County last night December 10th at around 9:34 PM. All lanes were blocked in both directions. This happened on Highway US 8 EB/WB. The incident duration lasted for approximately two hours. According to Polk County Sheriff’s office, US HWY 8 is closed in both directions from HWY 46 North to 120th Street due to the crash.
Vancouver man crashes into patrol car while driving under the influence, police say
A Vancouver man is in jail after crashing into a police vehicle while driving under the influence.
Some Central Eastside businesses no longer accepting bottle returns due to safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — The smell of smoke billowing out of warming fires at a nearby homeless camp filled the air under the Morrison Bridge Monday afternoon. Dozens of people, many of them homeless, lined up underneath the bridge with trash bags full of returnables. “You’re almost in a third...
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
kptv.com
Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
KATU.com
Stalking suspect shot by ex-girlfriend's family member outside her Sherwood home
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend died after he was shot Sunday night by one of her family members during a confrontation outside her home near Sherwood, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Southwest 207th Avenue...
Multiple people shot in SE Portland, shooter at large
Multiple people were shot in Southeast Portland early Sunday night in an incident that brought dozens of police and 5 ambulances to the scene.
kptv.com
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
kptv.com
Volunteers in Salem looking to help longtime food pantry operator
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Community of Christ Church in Salem has put on a food pantry for 16 years, giving back to the community. Now one of their own is in need of some relief. Pastor Darlene Hudlow has been in charge of the food pantry for 10 years,...
The weather app shows Portland snow, but how much is likely?
Some snowflakes are appearing again in the Portland area’s extended forecast, but will it be enough for a white Christmas?
kptv.com
Body found in Powell Butte Nature Park under ‘suspicious circumstances’: PPB
PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Friday afternoon in Powell Butte Nature Park, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the East Precinct responded to the area at 3:16 p.m. after receiving reports of a body found. The Portland Homicide...
alamedahistory.org
A hidden place called Gleneyrie
Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
KATU.com
Portland serial thief arrested after spree of identity theft, church robbery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alleged serial thief Sarah Salo is facing three different criminal case charges in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties. According to court documents, Salo, 44, tried to cash several checks in another woman's name at the Woodstock Blvd OnPoint Credit Union in November 2021. An investigating officer found...
Comments / 4