FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police arrest two in connection to drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perry and 7th on Saturday. According to SPD, dispatch received calls from several people reporting a drive by shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Based on these...
Escalated domestic violence incident resolves peacefully
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A domestic violence call escalated to a K9 search in the Central Valley neighborhood on Sunday night, though it ended peacefully. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is still investigating the incident, but a deputy was able to confirm the call began as a domestic violence dispute involving a weapon that began around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found at the scene, but the suspect was detained without a weapon on him.
3-year-old falls out of grandpa’s vehicle, transported to area hospital
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 3-year-old fell out of his grandpa’s truck near Sprague and Pines and was transported to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said the child wasn’t restrained and somehow opened the car door. The child has serious, but not life-threatening...
Child falls out of vehicle, struck by oncoming traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One southbound lane of Sprague and Pines is closed after a child fell out of a vehicle and was struck by another. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states the child appeared to be unrestrained in the vehicle before he fell out into traffic. A deputy happened to be two cars behind when the incident occurred. The deputy scooped the child up and transported him to a nearby hospital in the backseat of his vehicle.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5’7″, 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the...
SCAM ALERT: North Idaho residents see spike in scam calls from ‘Kootenai County’
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The County has received reports of scam callers claiming they work on behalf of Kootenai County Courts—attempting to collect money. The spam calls are displaying as Kootenai County on caller ID. Kootenai County never calls out to collect money. Please take extra precautions and...
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
Crescent window displays back up with new pieces of Spokane history to see
SPOKANE, WASH- It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the hot chocolate is warm, the Christmas carols can be heard on the radio and the historic Crescent window displays are back up. Yes, Spokane is growing, and yes, things are changing- but one thing that is staying the...
Garage fire pops as gun powder burns off
SPOKANE, Wash. – A structure fire on north Broad Avenue caused some alarm when what sounded like gunshots was heard in the area. However, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived quickly to the scene and determined the loud pops came from gun powder stored inside a burning garage which was cooked off in the flames.
Spokane City Council to clear past-due utility bills
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has voted to clear past-due city utility bills for low-income residents, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. In a 5-2 vote, council members approved $7 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. This includes $4 million to cover delinquent utility bills of economically challenged customers.
Hundreds turn out to support kids with cancer at Hauser Lake Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa
HAUSER LAKE, Idaho – While the final tally hasn’t been counted yet, Hauser Lake Fire Department says over a thousand people came to chow down and do some good at the 36th annual Shalena’s Breakfast with Santa!. What began as an event to support the family of...
Wilson Elementary requires masks after respiratory illness outbreak
SPOKANE, Wash. – Due to an increase in respiratory illness Spokane Public Schools has announced that all students, staff and visitors at Wilson Elementary School are required to wear masks starting Dec. 13 through Dec. 16. The Spokane Regional Health District will uphold a mask mandate when 20% or...
