SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One southbound lane of Sprague and Pines is closed after a child fell out of a vehicle and was struck by another. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states the child appeared to be unrestrained in the vehicle before he fell out into traffic. A deputy happened to be two cars behind when the incident occurred. The deputy scooped the child up and transported him to a nearby hospital in the backseat of his vehicle.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO