Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
WILX-TV
FBI raids home in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue. On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.
WILX-TV
MSU Swim and Dive lawsuit ‘substantially likely to succeed’
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State swimmers and divers are moving forward with their lawsuit against the university. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the university’s appeal Monday. This all stems from a decision by the university to discontinue the men’s and women’s swimming...
WILX-TV
Michigan State must disclose deals with 2 big sports donors
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered Michigan State University to release donor agreements with two alumni who gave or pledged millions of dollars to the athletic department. Michigan State has acknowledged that some of the money will help pay for a 10-year, $95 million contract with football coach Mel Tucker, who got a new deal in 2021 while leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record.
WILX-TV
MSU Police and East Lansing Police team up for a winter coat drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police and East Lansing Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Team are encouraging community members to donate new and gently used outdoor coats. Items collected will be donated to local non-profits for distribution. Donations can be dropped off at MSU Police Department’s lobby,...
WILX-TV
Local College Football Headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman receiver Germy Bernard entered his name Monday into the transfer portal. Bernard caught two touchdown passes this past season and had 128 total receiving yards. Central Michigan running back Lou Nichols declared for the NFL draft giving up his remaining college eligibility; and Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer and Michigan running back Blake Corum were both named first team All Americans by the Associated Press.
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
WILX-TV
One man shot twice in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are open for the East Lansing Police Department’s (ELPD) Citizens Police Academy. Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18 or until the class is full. Those interested must meet be 18 years of age or older and...
WILX-TV
East Lansing announces office closures for the holidays
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Offices will be closing during the holidays according to The City of East Lansing. - East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW), and East Lansing 54B District Court will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
WILX-TV
Rare disease forms special bond for Charlotte boy
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Like any 11-year-old, Gavin Miller likes watching YouTube, enjoys sports and playing Fortnite. But his life growing up has been anything but easy. Seven years ago, Gavin’s thighbone stopped growing. At just four-years-old, Gavin was diagnosed with a rare disease, Perthes, which affects the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint for unknown reasons, causing the bone to collapse.”
WILX-TV
Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
WILX-TV
Tuba players take over the capitol lawns in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several tubas played on the capitol lawns to celebrate the holiday season. People in Downtown Lansing got to enjoy a show as The Tuba Christmas was playing around the Capitol Building. 67 tuba players played for a large crowd on Saturday in a celebration of low brass musicians.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Mayor Andy Schor at the City of Lansing’s Participatory Budget Nights. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the City’s budget process and share their ideas on priorities for the year 2024. Upcoming Participatory Budget Nights include the following dates:
WILX-TV
Potterville Seeking New Football Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dave Matthews is stepping down after five seasons as head football coach at Potterville High School. Potterville had a 1-8 record this past fall and has struggled with 13 consecutive losing seasons. The school will offer a junior varsity team only next fall. Subscribe to our...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control warns of targeted scams
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control is warning animal lovers of scammers who are using a new type of scam that targets them. On Monday, Animal Control said that scammers are using pictures of animals who are hurt and encouraging people to share them on social media asking to find the owners. Scammers use this method to find people who may be vulnerable to other scam methods like sharing without checking to see if it is true. If someone shares one of these posts, they are more at risk of being a target for future scams.
WILX-TV
One woman dies in house fire in Hillsdale County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is dead after a house fire in the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue. Firefighters were sent to a house fire at 7:47 a.m. on Monday in Jefferson Township where they were told a person was inside the home. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office was at the fire and tried to enter the mobile home but was pushed back by heavy fire. The Jefferson Township Fire Department arrives and was able to extinguish the fire.
WILX-TV
Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%. Michigan State had a comfortable...
WILX-TV
Experience Jackson to recognize those who provide detailed service in the community
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Experience Jackson is accepting nominations for the omotenashi award during the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. The award recognizes the entities that excel at taking care of visitors, which in turn equals return visitors to Jackson and a positive perception of our community. Omotenashi...
WILX-TV
Sensory friendly Santa visits Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A sensory-friendly Santa is coming to town on Tuesday. The Williamston Community Autism Inclusion Group and the Mayor of Williamston were able to secure a location for a Sensory Santa for kids who have sensory dysfunction or a sensory processing disorder. This will take place on...
WILX-TV
Valery Plata Ties for Third at Q-Series, Earns Full LPGA Tour Status
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Former Michigan State women’s golfer Valery Plata fired a 3-under par 69 to finish the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Q-Series with a 25-under par 549 and tied for third place, earning her full status on the LPGA Tour. “I’m still kind of...
