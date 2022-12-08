Greenville High School students scoring high in advanced placement classes are being recognized by the school and City of Greenville. Principal Kara Harris said placing signs in yards was a suggestion of high school teacher Ryan D’Arcy. Harris explained that D’Arcy had the idea as a way to encourage students to enroll in the AP classes. She further explained that students who received certain scores on their AP exams were gifted the yard sign.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO