Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Robert Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Dalton Ard of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Dalton was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
x95radio.com
Handgun stolen in Centralia found during Mt. Vernon arrest
MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday by Mt. Vernon police on multiple firearms charges. According to Jefferson County State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun, a Mt. Vernon police officer stopped Codie Jenkins was formally charged in court Tuesday with Class X felony armed violence and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a person ineligible for a FOID.
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
WAND TV
Woman arrested for drug induced homicide in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Charleston Police arrest a woman for a drug induced homicide. According to Charleston PD, officers responded to the 600 block of Division Street for a death investigation regarding a fentanyl overdose. Police said through witness statements, search warrants and other evidence, it was determined that Kaddie D....
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Jeremy L. Montague of Pana for a St. Mary Parish, LA FTA warrant for possession/control of weapons. Jeremy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year old John E. Kleinik of Vandalia for an Effingham...
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrests After Investigating Burglary At Xenia Phillips 66
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On August 11, 2022 at approximately 2:24 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Xenia Phillips 66 for a burglary alarm and a report of a subject inside the business breaking into the gaming machines. Upon the arrival of the deputy, the suspect fled from the building. When additional deputies arrived, they began searching the surrounding agricultural fields and woods for the suspect, which resulted in the recovery of evidence of the crime.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Man Arrested For Domestic Battery
On December 6th Charleston Officers investigated a domestic battery report that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue. The victim reported that Chad M. Wheeler slapped her in the face and drug her around by her hair. The victim had visible injuries she claimed were from the previous day where Wheeler had hit her repeatedly.
wtyefm.com
December 2022 Mugshots
Mugshots are of people booked at the Crawford County Jail and are representative of the booking, not their guilt or innocence. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon has been charged with manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Bond has been set at $10,000 and the public defender appointed to represent him.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 11th, 2022
A 25-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear warrant on pending felony and misdemeanor theft charges. Jacob White of Devonia Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Effingham Radio
Canadian Man Found Unresponsive At Pilot Truck Stop
At approximately 3:25 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Effingham City Police received a call of an unresponsive male at the Pilot Truck Stop on north Rt. 45. Officers arrived and discovered a male lying beside a vehicle with individuals performing CPR. Rural Med EMS arrived and transported the individual to St. Anthony Hospital. The male was pronounced deceased at the emergency room at 4:16 pm.
Effingham Radio
Adele Krueger, 100
Adele Krueger, 100, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to HSHS St. Anthony Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
Margaret “Maggie” Bushue, 73
Margaret “Maggie” Bushue, 73, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust
The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 10th, 2022
61-year-old Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond. Rudder was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Joshua Hoy of East Marvin in Central City was arrested at the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Bond is set at $10,000.
Effingham Radio
Daniel Paul Adkins, 59
Daniel Paul Adkins, age 59, of Wheeler, Illinois passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral services celebrating Daniel’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the Latona Church of Christ with Pastor Eric Bridges officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 16th at Crain Funeral Home, Newton. Burial will be in the Chapel Cemetery, Newton, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man graduates from Marion County Drug Court
A 30-year-old Centralia man has graduated from Marion County Drug Court. Nathaniel Hedgwood of South Maple had two counts of possession of methamphetamine on two separate days dismissed as part of the graduation process.
