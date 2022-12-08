From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On August 11, 2022 at approximately 2:24 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Xenia Phillips 66 for a burglary alarm and a report of a subject inside the business breaking into the gaming machines. Upon the arrival of the deputy, the suspect fled from the building. When additional deputies arrived, they began searching the surrounding agricultural fields and woods for the suspect, which resulted in the recovery of evidence of the crime.

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO