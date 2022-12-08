Read full article on original website
Donna Whipple Adams
Donna Whipple Adams, age 76, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas on November 26, 2022. Donna was born in Kosciusko, MS on November 8, 1946, daughter of Donna and Clifford Whipple. She moved to Morgan City, LA when she was 6 years old where she lived until she graduated from Central Catholic High School. Intelligent and community minded, Donna proceeded to attend Nicholls State University to study nursing. After graduation, she built a successful career as a labor and delivery nurse, which she enjoyed immensely and in which she found both meaning and purpose.
HAROLD GRANGER SR
Harold Granger Sr., 86, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Thibodaux Regional Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Glory Christian Center in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is survived...
Marilyn Knight Francois
Marilyn Knight Francois, 78, a resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her resi-dence. Visitation will be Thursday at Siracusaville Recreation Center from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery. She is survived by sons, Irving Dewey Jr. of Patterson,...
Police: Man arrested for possessing 4 drugs; Berwick meters have a bad week
Morgan City police made a pair of drug-related arrests over the weekend, one of which involved possession of four kinds drugs. Utility meters took a beating in Berwick in a pair of cases that resulted in arrests. And in Pierre Part, a school zone violation turned into an aggravated battery arrest involving a weapon. Morgan City police arrested the woman on an Assumption warrant.
Bernice Street Christmas
The Grinch might have stolen Christmas, but on Saturday, he cut the ribbon to open the annual Christmas celebration on Morgan City's Bernice Street. As always, neighborhood residents had brilliantly light decorations. This year there was also a snow machine in addition to visits with Santa, hot chocolate and popcorn. Among those present for the ribbon-cutting were Chamber President Beth Chiasson, City Councilman Lou Tamporello, Santa and the Abominable Snowman.
St. Mary charter amendment fails; Gibson, Bowser elected in Baldwin
The St. Mary Parish charter amendment that would have opened Parish Council leadership posts to any member was defeated Saturday night, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Secretary of State's Office. Three state constitutional amendments were on their way to passage an hour after the polls closed. And...
Ray Allen Primeaux
Ray Allen Primeaux, 68, born in Crowley and a lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Ray was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He worked his entire career as a mechanic, working mainly on diesel engines and heavy equipment. A family man through and through, nothing made him happier than being with those he loved. He was an avid LSU and Patterson Lumberjacks football fan who enjoyed the game as though he was right there playing. He had a great sense of humor and loved nothing more than making others laugh. Music was a passion he held close to his heart and even worked in his spare time as a DJ. Prior to his declining health, Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time on the water and riding motorcycles. A bright light is gone from our sight with Ray’s passing but his memory will live on in all who were fortunate to have known him.
Gloria Ann LeBlanc O'Neal
Gloria Ann LeBlanc O’Neal, 76, a resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully, December 9, 2022. Gloria was born September 6, 1946, the daughter of Junious John LeBlanc and Louise LaCoste. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two children, Joseph Givens and Melissa Givens Gorsha and...
One dead after Monday courtroom violence in Franklin
FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.
