Neptune City, NJ

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1

For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
CAMDEN, NJ
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
CLINTON, NJ
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?

Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Nominate Now for Mercer County, NJ Woman of Achievement Awards

Mercer County is in search of deserving Mercer County women to give its annual Woman of Achievement Awards to, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Do you know anyone who should be nominated? Is there someone in your life that's making a difference in her community through volunteer work. Mercer County Executive...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ

'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST Wants To Stuff Your Stocking With Apples

This holiday season, 94.5 PST wants to stuff your stocking with apples. We're not talking about the healthy ones!. We wanna hook you up with the hottest electronics this holiday season. We're going to have stockings stuffed with your favorite apple products for you to win!. Including:. A year subscription...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Princeton, NJ
