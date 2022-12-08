Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a tank of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
What’s Moving in to Staples Location in Lawrence, NJ?
A few of the Lawrence community Facebook pages are buzzing today (Tuesday, December 13th) about what may, or may not be, moving into the current Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center once it closes its doors for good in early January. There have been many rumors lately. I spoke with...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1
For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
This Will Be The Hottest Bar in Mercer County on New Year’s Eve
The holidays are coming to a close and the last plan on the agenda is New Year's Eve. Whether you love the holiday or hate it, you’re most likely going to need some plans, and Cooper’s is the place to be to ring in 2023. Cooper’s Riverview in...
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
Officials need help with unsolved October homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officials are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 26-year-old township man in October. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 6, Neptune Township police responded to...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Women from Brick, NJ house of child/animal horrors released from jail
BRICK — The two women whose home was condemned after 180 dogs and cats were removed from the deplorable conditions inside were released from custody Thursday afternoon with a number of restrictions and requirements in place. The animals, meanwhile, move closer to adoption. The conditions imposed on Aimee Lonczak...
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
$20K in Apple products reportedly stolen from Best Buy in Jersey City, NJ
JERSEY CITY — Two men robbed $20,000 in Apple products from Best Buy on Wednesday, according to a report by nj.com. The report says two men spent an hour browsing the electronics store along 18th Ave. and then walked out with the merchandise. Surveillance footage captured them entering the...
Nominate Now for Mercer County, NJ Woman of Achievement Awards
Mercer County is in search of deserving Mercer County women to give its annual Woman of Achievement Awards to, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Do you know anyone who should be nominated? Is there someone in your life that's making a difference in her community through volunteer work. Mercer County Executive...
Seaside Heights, NJ man sentenced for death of woman found in hotel room
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A borough man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for the death of a 29-year-old woman in 2021. Gerardo Ruiz, 51, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison as a result of his guilty plea this September to aggravated manslaughter. On the morning of...
‘Stay True’ — NJ high school senior launches apparel brand
A senior at Robbinsville High School is the brain behind a local apparel brand that's encouraging everyone to "stay true" to their beliefs and values. Planning to attend college in the fall, 17-year-old Christian Wright also intends to keep his brand in production and open it up to a new campus of customers.
The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ
'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
Last call: NJ creamery serves up ‘Xmas tree’ flavored ice cream
BLOOMFIELD — Christmas tree ice cream. Sounds interesting, right?. But it’s not just a flavor name. There is a creamery/sorbetteria that actually serves a gelato made with real bits of Christmas tree needles. APEM, located at 870 Broad Street in Bloomfield, is a gelato and sorbet shop owned...
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt
A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park. Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction. Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells." @jordyngraime Disney...
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
94.5 PST Wants To Stuff Your Stocking With Apples
This holiday season, 94.5 PST wants to stuff your stocking with apples. We're not talking about the healthy ones!. We wanna hook you up with the hottest electronics this holiday season. We're going to have stockings stuffed with your favorite apple products for you to win!. Including:. A year subscription...
