Canon City, CO

Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs. Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of North Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is east of North Nevada Avenue and just north of Fillmore.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WATCH: Crews battle fire in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Inmate death under investigation at the El Paso County Jail. WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help. An undersheriff in Colorado won't face charges tied to a shooting following an investigation by the DA's Office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Death investigation in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with the City of Fountain announced a death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the body was found by an officer who was on patrol in the 9700 block of Jimmy Camp Road. The officer noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road.
FOUNTAIN, CO
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early Sunday morning. Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CSPD: Speed appears to be a factor in serious crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 12. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday at around 2:25 a.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near South Union Boulevard. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
PUEBLO, CO
South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers: South Academy will be closed at I-25 for the next couple of nights. The closure began Sunday evening and continues Monday and Tuesday night. Crews are making preparations for an upcoming bridge demolition in January. There will also be left lane closures...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for an alleged shoplifting suspect at an Ace Hardware in Pueblo West. According to PCSO, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a Nissan sedan with no license plates. PCSO tweeted out photos of the suspect and the car he left in. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
PUEBLO, CO

