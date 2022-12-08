Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs. Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of North Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is east of North Nevada Avenue and just north of Fillmore.
KKTV
WATCH: Crews battle fire in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Inmate death under investigation at the El Paso County Jail. WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help. An undersheriff in Colorado won't face charges tied to a shooting following an investigation by the DA's Office.
KKTV
Death investigation in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with the City of Fountain announced a death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the body was found by an officer who was on patrol in the 9700 block of Jimmy Camp Road. The officer noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road.
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
KKTV
Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early Sunday morning. Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
CSPD: Speed appears to be a factor in serious crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 12. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday at around 2:25 a.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near South Union Boulevard. […]
KKTV
System malfunction believed to be cause of active shooter false alarm in Canon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a scare at a Canon City school appears to have been a literal false alarm. Officers raced to Harrison School at 8:35 Tuesday morning after an active shooter alarm was triggered. “Officers arrived on scene within minutes to assess the situation. With the...
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
KRDO
Heavy police presence at Cañon City school, officers ‘clearing’ scene
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City. According to the Cañon Police Department, officers were clearing Harrison School on Field Ave. People are asked to avoid that area. As of 8:53 a.m., CPD said "all is okay...
KKTV
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survived. The violent incident happened on Nov. 26 in the Stratmoor Valley area at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South.
KKTV
South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers: South Academy will be closed at I-25 for the next couple of nights. The closure began Sunday evening and continues Monday and Tuesday night. Crews are making preparations for an upcoming bridge demolition in January. There will also be left lane closures...
Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
KKTV
WATCH: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Colorado Springs crash
The hotel currently has a lot of holiday offerings!. Police say one of the vehicles flipped over and caught fire. The home was reportedly undergoing renovations when a fire sparked.)
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for an alleged shoplifting suspect at an Ace Hardware in Pueblo West. According to PCSO, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a Nissan sedan with no license plates. PCSO tweeted out photos of the suspect and the car he left in. […]
We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
KKTV
WATCH: Inmate death at El Paso County Jail
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Growing number of respiratory illness cases in Colorado. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KKTV
Hundreds of Colorado families will bring home donated Christmas gifts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 200 families will be picking up their Christmas presents Monday after they were donated by people or organizations in the community. This is part of CPCD’s Giving Children a Head Start Adopt-A-Family program. “We open up our list of families on Nov. 1,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs doctor planning on appealing near-million-dollar restitution
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for performing a non-consensual surgery is planning to appeal the decision. This comes from Keith Lapuyade, who is part of Dr. Tiffany Willard’s legal team. Willard was ordered to pay the money after judgement was passed on Friday.
KKTV
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case. As of Monday, he has five. Gardner appeared in court Monday for one...
Comments / 1