Pink Bowl Shirt Sales Raise Over $1,100Tto Benefit LRCF
A donation for over $1,100 was presented to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation (LRCF) from the proceeds raised through Pink Bowl t-shirt and sweatshirt sales. HSHS Holy Family Hospital representatives, board members from LRCF along with athletic directors from Vandalia and Greenville High Schools were in attendance for the presentation. Thank you to all who supported the Pink Bowl fundraiser to help give back to our community.
Allan Richard Ritzel
Allan Richard Ritzel, 60, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He will be cremated per the wishes of the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Allan was born May 23, 1962, in Red Bud, IL, the...
Lisa Marie Holler
Lisa Marie (Hopewell) Holler, 61, of Portland, OR, formerly of Greenville, IL, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at home with her husband, Steve, at her side. She succumbed to complications of a. rare form of dementia, diagnosed two years ago. Lisa was born to Richard and Verna (Skarsten) Hopewell...
GHS Students Recognized With Yard Signs For AP Success
Greenville High School students scoring high in advanced placement classes are being recognized by the school and City of Greenville. Principal Kara Harris said placing signs in yards was a suggestion of high school teacher Ryan D’Arcy. Harris explained that D’Arcy had the idea as a way to encourage students to enroll in the AP classes. She further explained that students who received certain scores on their AP exams were gifted the yard sign.
Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, December 14 in the high school library. A truth in taxation hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. The agenda includes the tax levy, audit and a junior high softball proposal.
Unit 2 Teachers Among Illinois Principals Association Excellence In Education Award Winners
Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler, who also serves as president of the Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association, has announced recipients of the IPA’s Excellence in Education Awards. Swingler said numerous candidates were submitted to the Kaskaskia IPA board for recognition. Those recognized with awards at the...
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Women & Infants Center Participates In IL Perinatal Quality Collaborative
Recently, representatives from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Women and Infants Center attended the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative (ILPQC) conference in Chicago. The ILPQC is a nationally recognized statewide network of hospital teams, perinatal clinicians, patients, public health leaders, and policymakers committed to improving health care and outcomes for...
City Council Meets Tuesday
The Greenville City Council meets Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider adoption of the tax levy, for property taxes to be paid in 2023. Also on the agenda is consideration of a funding request from Shining Star Daycare, consideration of funding for...
Katherine A. Reeves
Katherine A. Reeves, age 61 of Greenville, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at SSM DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 13, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials are to the Bond County Meals on Wheels.
KC Receives Workforce Initiative Funding
The successful Workforce Equity Initiative program at Kaskaskia College has been funded again. The college was recently notified its third-year continuation plan has been approved by the state, and KC will receive the total amount requested of $559,536.60. Since the implementation of the program in 2020, 100 students have utilized...
Mary Ann (nee Korte) Luitjohan
Mary Ann (nee Korte) Luitjohan, 80, of Highland, IL, died Sunday, Dec. 11,2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 2, 1942, to Leo and Florine (nee Hirsch) Korte in Highland, IL. On Oct. 13, 1962, she married Paul Luitjohan at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Street Lights Go Up On College Avenue
The lights are up and shining at night on the east end of College Avenue in Greenville. After several months of talking about it, the Greenville city Council’s desire to improve safety on East College Avenue, along Mount Auburn Cemetery, has become a reality. Council members were concerned about...
Rich Knebel Retires From Bradford National Bank
After 40 years of banking, Rich Knebel is retiring as a senior commercial lending officer at Bradford National Bank. The announcement was made by Bradford National Bank president Michael Ennen. Knebel began his banking career in 1981 and began working at Bradford National Bank in 2007 and served as commercial...
Evelyn “Evie” Conant
Evelyn “Evie” Conant, age 101 of Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials to Hitz or World Vision.
School Board Candidate Filings So Far
Monday was the first day petitions could be filed by those wanting to be candidates in the April 4 consolidated election. Voters will fill positions on the Bond County Community Unit 2 and Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school boards. Three individuals filed petitions for the Unit 2 board. They are...
GU Women Edged In Kentucky
The Greenville Lady Panthers took a trip to Kentucky on Monday and were edged by Centre College by the score of 68-67. After falling behind by nine after one quarter, the GU women battled back to take a three point lead early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hang on.
GU Men Win First Game
The Greenville University men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday at Lookout Mountain, Georgia. The Panthers grabbed a 108 to 103 decision in overtime over Covenant. GU led by seven points at halftime, but when the buzzer sounded to end regulation time, both teams...
Lady Comets Lose At Pana
The Greenville Lady Comets got off to a great start Monday night, but couldn’t hold on for a win at Pana. The Lady Comets dominated the opening quarter, building a 13-4 lead, but that didn’t last for long. Pana outscored GHS 20-3 in the second period to lead by eight at halftime.
Comets Stopped By Wesclin Saturday
The Greenville Comets battled back in the second half to get close to Wesclin Saturday afternoon, but were unable to grab a victory. Playing at home, the Comets fell to the Warriors 65-56. Wesclin built a 16-ppoint lead late in the first half, but the home team came out in...
