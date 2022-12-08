ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

Hackberry Creek Improvements are On the Way

$5.8 million available for project as part of capital improvement plan. The town of Highland Park could soon move forward with improvements to the Hackberry Creek corridor with the mayor and council members expected to review the first phase in early 2023. “With Hackberry Creek being the town’s largest park...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Sharpe, Kelly Not Seeking Re-Election

Highland Park ISD school board president Tom Sharpe and trustee Stacy Kelly won’t seek re-election when their terms expire in May. Both have served on the board since 2017. The filing period for the May 6 school board election for the trustee place 6 and 7 seats begins Jan. 18 and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CONUNDRUM. How did a thief get away with a New Holland skid steer parked in the 5400 block of Abbott Avenue before 7 a.m. Dec. 9?. HIGHLAND PARK. 5 Monday. Reported at 8:16 a.m.: a burglar got into a home in the 3400 block...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX

