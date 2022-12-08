ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Defense steps up as Patriots get back in playoff position

The Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night will be remembered most for the injury to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. If New England (7-6) ultimately secures a playoff spot it will also be recalled as the game that saved its season.
Citrus County Chronicle

McVay: Rams WR Kupp probably out for rest of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the rest of the season with his sprained right ankle, coach Sean McVay says. McVay announced Tuesday that he doesn't expect Kupp to play again this season, although he left open the slightest possibility the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year could return. Kupp has missed the past four games for the Rams (4-9), who have four games remaining.
Citrus County Chronicle

Purdy looking to heal up before 49ers visit Seattle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy had little time to celebrate a successful first career start. Purdy is trying to heal from injuries to his oblique and ribs while preparing for a trip to notoriously tough Seattle on a short week for the San Francisco 49ers.
Citrus County Chronicle

WR Beasley comes out of retirement to rejoin Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Beasley was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap...
Citrus County Chronicle

Skjei gives Carolina 1-0 win; Detroit's Larkin leaves game

DETROIT (AP) — Brady Skjei scored the only goal and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves in the Carolina Hurricanes' 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 Tuesday night in the 100th career meeting between the teams. Carolina improved to 5-0-1 on its current road swing, tying a record...
