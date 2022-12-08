Read full article on original website
Margaret “Maggie” Bushue, 73
Margaret “Maggie” Bushue, 73, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Christine “Chris” Rose Kessler, 71
Christine “Chris” Rose Kessler, 71, of Stewardson, IL passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL with loved ones by her side. Chris was born on April 9, 1951, in Mattoon, the daughter of Donald and Marilyn “Pat”...
Larry Eugene Lenz, 84
Larry Eugene Lenz, 84, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. He joined his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Swank; in-laws, Harold and Wilma Kessler; and other loved ones and friends who have gone before. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years, Patsy...
Adele Krueger, 100
Adele Krueger, 100, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to HSHS St. Anthony Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Teutopolis High School Homecoming Court, King And Queen Announced
The Teutopolis High School Homecoming King and Queen and the Homecoming Court have been announced. Gavin Addis (freshman escort) Olivia Wittenmyer (freshman attendant) Drew Hoene (sophomore escort) Sara Zumbahlen (sophomore attendant) Max Niebrugge (retiring king) Tia Probst (retiring queen) Taylor Bueker (2022 queen) Gus Siemer (2022 king) Ethan Mette (senior...
Daniel Paul Adkins, 59
Daniel Paul Adkins, age 59, of Wheeler, Illinois passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral services celebrating Daniel’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the Latona Church of Christ with Pastor Eric Bridges officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 16th at Crain Funeral Home, Newton. Burial will be in the Chapel Cemetery, Newton, Illinois.
Childcare Research Committee Thanks Licensed Childcare Providers
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with the University of Illinois provided Joe’s Pizza lunch special vouchers for all licensed child care providers in Effingham County. “During December, we wanted to show our appreciation to the ‘workforce behind the workforce’ in Effingham County.”...
BOHO Chic Clinique Opening In New Location Soon
The Summer of ’21 saw the advent of Effingham’s first locally owned and operated full service Medical Spa, BOHO Chic Clinique. Medical Director Jason McAllaster, DO has announced the practice is expanding services and preparing to open in a new location. Effective December 12th, BOHO will more than triple their footprint with relocation to Suite 3A on 1207 Network Centre Blvd.
Summer Employment Available At Lake Shelbyville
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies for the 2023 summer recreation season. Lake Shelbyville offers a great work experience opportunity for those students who plan to make a career in biological sciences, outdoor recreation, or law enforcement. Temporary...
Tuesday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Effingham for retail theft nd criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Heather D. Thomas of Decatur for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Heather was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Robert Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Dalton Ard of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Dalton was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Canadian Man Found Unresponsive At Pilot Truck Stop
At approximately 3:25 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Effingham City Police received a call of an unresponsive male at the Pilot Truck Stop on north Rt. 45. Officers arrived and discovered a male lying beside a vehicle with individuals performing CPR. Rural Med EMS arrived and transported the individual to St. Anthony Hospital. The male was pronounced deceased at the emergency room at 4:16 pm.
Altamont With Come From Behind Victory Against North Clay 51-45
Altamont didn’t lead until less than 5 minutes left in the game but when the final buzzer sounded it was Altamont who was ahead 51-45. Altamont started off the game very slow as North Clay came out on a 7-0 run and led 13-5 after the first quarter. Altamont’s offense got going in the second quarter as they outscored North Clay 14-10 in the quarter to only trail 23-19.
Cumberland Gets Second Win of Season; Defeats Neoga 48-40
It was a big night for Gavin Hendrix and Jaxson Boldt as they led Cumberland to the 48-40 win against Neoga. Cumberland had a good first half as they shot 50% from the field and out rebounded Neoga 13-5 at the half to lead 25-20. However, Neoga came out strong...
Local Woman Arrested For Drug-Induced Homicide
Charleston Officers responded to the 600 block of Division Street for a death investigation subsequent to a fentanyl overdose. Through Witness Statements, search warrants, and other evidence, Charleston Police Detectives and East Central Illinois Task Force Inspectors determined that Kaddie D. Cox delivered the substance knowing it was fentanyl. On...
Charleston Man Arrested For Domestic Battery
On December 6th Charleston Officers investigated a domestic battery report that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue. The victim reported that Chad M. Wheeler slapped her in the face and drug her around by her hair. The victim had visible injuries she claimed were from the previous day where Wheeler had hit her repeatedly.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrests After Investigating Burglary At Xenia Phillips 66
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On August 11, 2022 at approximately 2:24 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Xenia Phillips 66 for a burglary alarm and a report of a subject inside the business breaking into the gaming machines. Upon the arrival of the deputy, the suspect fled from the building. When additional deputies arrived, they began searching the surrounding agricultural fields and woods for the suspect, which resulted in the recovery of evidence of the crime.
