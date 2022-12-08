Altamont didn’t lead until less than 5 minutes left in the game but when the final buzzer sounded it was Altamont who was ahead 51-45. Altamont started off the game very slow as North Clay came out on a 7-0 run and led 13-5 after the first quarter. Altamont’s offense got going in the second quarter as they outscored North Clay 14-10 in the quarter to only trail 23-19.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO