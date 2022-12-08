ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start...
ATLANTA, GA
Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season

CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cardinals' brutal season continues with Murray's injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray's fourth NFL season has been a lengthy exercise in frustration and futility. Now he's got to deal with the most serious injury of his professional career.
Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. Suddenly, he saw a football on the ground.
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England's pass rush. That wasn't even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
Pickett's status uncertain after 2nd concussion in 8 weeks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's status for this week's visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months. Pickett was pulled from a 16-14 loss to Baltimore last Sunday in the first quarter after showing signs of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

