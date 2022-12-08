ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoe Bay, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dailytrib.com

County Emergency Management coordinator Jim Barho retiring

Jim Barho addressed his last Burnet County Commissioners Court as emergency management coordinator on Tuesday, Dec. 13. He is retiring after 24 years on the job. County officials offered him their sincere thanks and acknowledged his accomplishments during the meeting. Barho began his career with Burnet County in 1998 as...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group receives nonprofit status

Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group received 501(c)3 status on Nov. 7, meaning the group is now eligible for a litany of grants that should serve as a catalyst for its fundraising efforts to build an inclusive park and playground. “It’s going to be a big help,” said group Treasurer Taylor...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Lake Marble Falls refill delayed until February

Lake Marble Falls will not be returned to its normal lake level until February, rather than early January as first reported, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. Normally at 737 feet above mean sea level, the lake level was dropped by seven feet in October for repairs to Max Stracke Dam. It is currently at 730.79 feet msl and was originally due to begin refilling Dec. 26.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Austin Ridge church ‘would love’ to expand to Marble Falls

Many Highland Lakes residents who currently make the trek to one of Austin Ridge Bible Church’s three campuses each Sunday might have their commutes shortened in the near future as the church explores the possibility of expanding to Marble Falls. “We want to teach God’s word faithfully, love people...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Llano County approves JLK trade deal attorney hire, jail software upgrade

The Llano County Commissioners Court and the Congressional District 11 office recognized the outgoing county treasurer and Precinct 4 justice of the peace during the Commissioners Court’s regular meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The court also approved the hiring of an attorney to handle the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena trade as well as funding to upgrade software at the Llano County Jail.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Free popcorn for toys at Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls

Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls is holding a Christmas toy drive through Dec. 20. The family-owned movie theater chain partnered with Highland Lakes Christmas for Kids for the drive and is giving out free small popcorns to those who donate a toy with at least an $8 value. A donation...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX

Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KILLEEN, TX
The Highlander

Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet

Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
BURNET, TX
KXAN

In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Investigators seek tips in Burnet fire

Fire marshals and Burnet police are asking the community for information as they investigate the cause of a fire in the Reagor Air Conditioning building, 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet. What started the Dec. 5 blaze has yet to be determined. The Burnet Fire Department responded to the scene...
BURNET, TX
highlandernews.com

Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'

‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Peggy Rebecca Moore, 84, of Kingsland passed away Dec. 7, 2022

Peggy Rebecca “Beckie” (Russell) Moore, 84, of Kingsland, Texas, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, December 7, after a yearlong battle with COVID, pneumonia, COPD, and a stroke. Beckie was born on June 30, 1938 in Liberty Hill, Texas, as the fifth child of Lemuel J. Russell Sr. and Neva Elizabeth (Windsor) Russell.
KINGSLAND, TX

