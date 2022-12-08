Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
County Emergency Management coordinator Jim Barho retiring
Jim Barho addressed his last Burnet County Commissioners Court as emergency management coordinator on Tuesday, Dec. 13. He is retiring after 24 years on the job. County officials offered him their sincere thanks and acknowledged his accomplishments during the meeting. Barho began his career with Burnet County in 1998 as...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group receives nonprofit status
Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group received 501(c)3 status on Nov. 7, meaning the group is now eligible for a litany of grants that should serve as a catalyst for its fundraising efforts to build an inclusive park and playground. “It’s going to be a big help,” said group Treasurer Taylor...
dailytrib.com
Lake Marble Falls refill delayed until February
Lake Marble Falls will not be returned to its normal lake level until February, rather than early January as first reported, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. Normally at 737 feet above mean sea level, the lake level was dropped by seven feet in October for repairs to Max Stracke Dam. It is currently at 730.79 feet msl and was originally due to begin refilling Dec. 26.
dailytrib.com
Austin Ridge church ‘would love’ to expand to Marble Falls
Many Highland Lakes residents who currently make the trek to one of Austin Ridge Bible Church’s three campuses each Sunday might have their commutes shortened in the near future as the church explores the possibility of expanding to Marble Falls. “We want to teach God’s word faithfully, love people...
dailytrib.com
Llano County approves JLK trade deal attorney hire, jail software upgrade
The Llano County Commissioners Court and the Congressional District 11 office recognized the outgoing county treasurer and Precinct 4 justice of the peace during the Commissioners Court’s regular meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The court also approved the hiring of an attorney to handle the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena trade as well as funding to upgrade software at the Llano County Jail.
dailytrib.com
Free popcorn for toys at Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls
Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls is holding a Christmas toy drive through Dec. 20. The family-owned movie theater chain partnered with Highland Lakes Christmas for Kids for the drive and is giving out free small popcorns to those who donate a toy with at least an $8 value. A donation...
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
KXAN
In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023
AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
dailytrib.com
Investigators seek tips in Burnet fire
Fire marshals and Burnet police are asking the community for information as they investigate the cause of a fire in the Reagor Air Conditioning building, 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet. What started the Dec. 5 blaze has yet to be determined. The Burnet Fire Department responded to the scene...
highlandernews.com
Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'
‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
12newsnow.com
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign
AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
dailytrib.com
Peggy Rebecca Moore, 84, of Kingsland passed away Dec. 7, 2022
Peggy Rebecca “Beckie” (Russell) Moore, 84, of Kingsland, Texas, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, December 7, after a yearlong battle with COVID, pneumonia, COPD, and a stroke. Beckie was born on June 30, 1938 in Liberty Hill, Texas, as the fifth child of Lemuel J. Russell Sr. and Neva Elizabeth (Windsor) Russell.
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating
The Austin Police Department is investigating the death. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
