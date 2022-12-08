Read full article on original website
Related
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Louisiana high school on 3rd lockdown in two days due to threats
Beau Chêne High School is on lockdown for the 3rd time this week due to a bomb threat.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
NOLA.com
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson donates $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School, the all-boys Roman Catholic school in Metairie. It is the largest donation in the school's 60-year history, a Rummel spokesperson said. The donation, from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, will be...
Comments / 0