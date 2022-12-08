Santa Day coming up Saturday, Dec. 10, in Otsego

The elves are busy transforming the Otsego City Shop into a winter wonderland for people to walk through during Santa Day in Otsego. See real-life reindeer, listen to carolers and greet Santa and Mrs. Claus with an opportunity to take a selfie in front of them. New this year: Your child will be able to hand their Santa letters directly to him and receive a holiday treat. The elves are planning other fun surprises for children.

Santa Day will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Otsego City Hall, 13400 90th St. NE. This is a free event, but you must preregister at otsegoparksrec.com for a time slot for your family to attend. No on-site registrations will be allowed and spaces are limited.

As of Thursday, Dec. 8, there were still openings available.