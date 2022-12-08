(Undated) An Iowa-based convenience store faces two potential class-action lawsuits. The lawsuits say Casey’s is cheating workers out of overtime wages. They claim that managers require employees to work after clocking out and through their unpaid, 30-minute breaks. It also says some managers have altered payroll records. Casey’s denies all of the claims. The lawsuits were filed in Iowa and Tennessee.

