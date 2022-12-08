Read full article on original website
WSMV
DCS expected to answer scathing audit before legislative subcommittee on Wednesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is expected to respond to a joint subcommittee Wednesday to a scathing audit released on Tuesday by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. The audit resulted in 13 findings, one observation and two matters for legislative consideration. Among the...
williamsonhomepage.com
Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit
U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
Final 6 members of ‘Gangster Disciples’ get multi-year sentences in racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy
The final six members of a gang that committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
freightwaves.com
Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud
The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
WKRN
Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on Idaho killings | NewsNation Prime
Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic killings of four University of Idaho students. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings. Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on …. Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic...
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
Gov. Lee talks passage of defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
While attending a groundbreaking for a new Dixie plant in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee discussed the elimination of the military vaccine mandate by the House this week, and more.
WTVC
Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
Casey’s Faces Two Potential Class-Action Lawsuits
(Undated) An Iowa-based convenience store faces two potential class-action lawsuits. The lawsuits say Casey’s is cheating workers out of overtime wages. They claim that managers require employees to work after clocking out and through their unpaid, 30-minute breaks. It also says some managers have altered payroll records. Casey’s denies all of the claims. The lawsuits were filed in Iowa and Tennessee.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
wpln.org
With THC everywhere, Tennessee’s medical cannabis commission urges lawmakers to act
A commission named by the Tennessee legislature to study medical cannabis regulation is struggling to get the attention of the lawmakers who appointed them. The 9-member panel is warning that the state must deal with cannabis, because it’s already everywhere. The cannabis commission issued its first report nearly a...
Millersville Police Chief named in bullying lawsuit resigns
Millersville City Manager Scott Avery confirmed that Police Chief Dustin Carr turned in his letter of resignation Monday morning.
Voting now open in Name a Snowplow contest
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to help choose names for snowplows in four regions of the state.
orangeandbluepress.com
Co-Workers of California Cop Who Killed 3 Took Materials from His Property Before Official Search
The California cop who killed three people’s coworkers stole from his home before the official search. An eyewitness and The Times’ footage showed Austin Lee Edwards’ coworkers taking a sheriff’s truck and a black garbage bag from his property the night before the search. Edwards killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished” online.
Tennessee nonprofit in need of ‘liquid gold’ as demand spikes
Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee is a nonprofit that has supplied more than 148,000 ounces of donated breastmilk to area hospitals so far this year.
fox56news.com
Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found
ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
VIDEO: Tennessee man arrested in Florida after 50-mile police chase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)—A man from Lebanon Tennessee is in police custody in Florida after a 50-mile pursuit ended in a crashed U-Haul and a chase through the woods. According to a press release from Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Wednesday, December 7, Joshua James Cornelius, 40 was arrested in Okaloosa County […]
Southern Regional Jail reports 13th death so far this year
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA News) By Annie Moore – Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A...
wmot.org
A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases. The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday. Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded...
