Tennessee State

Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit

U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud

The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
Casey’s Faces Two Potential Class-Action Lawsuits

(Undated) An Iowa-based convenience store faces two potential class-action lawsuits. The lawsuits say Casey’s is cheating workers out of overtime wages. They claim that managers require employees to work after clocking out and through their unpaid, 30-minute breaks. It also says some managers have altered payroll records. Casey’s denies all of the claims. The lawsuits were filed in Iowa and Tennessee.
Co-Workers of California Cop Who Killed 3 Took Materials from His Property Before Official Search

The California cop who killed three people’s coworkers stole from his home before the official search. An eyewitness and The Times’ footage showed Austin Lee Edwards’ coworkers taking a sheriff’s truck and a black garbage bag from his property the night before the search. Edwards killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished” online.
Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found

ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases. The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday. Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded...
