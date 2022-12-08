ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Detroit News

Keystone pipeline is shut down after oil spills into creek

The Keystone oil pipeline system, a major conduit linking Canada to the US Gulf Coast, was shut down after crude leaked into a creek in Kansas. The incident occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Steele City, Nebraska, pipeline owner TC Energy Corp. said Thursday in a statement. US crude futures soared as much as 4.4% on expectations of tighter supplies.
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Keystone Spill Prompts Scrutiny of Permit Allowing Pipeline to Run Faster

WINNIPEG/CALGARY (Reuters) - The largest oil spill in the 12-year history of TC Energy Corp's Keystone pipeline, discovered late Wednesday, raises questions about special permission it received five years ago to run at higher pressure, making it unique among U.S. oil pipelines. Keystone is responsible for three spills of at...
KANSAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels

* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3UGNogr Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Thrillist

Meet the Best Little CBD Store in North Dakota

If you told Weiwei Fellman a decade ago that in 2022 she’d be running a CBD business in North Dakota, the Beijing-born entrepreneur and mother of two would’ve called you crazy. Ten years ago, though, Weiwei, who goes by “Vivian” in the U.S., could never have anticipated the legal hemp boom, how it would expose her to the rich legacy of humans consuming cannabis, and how the plant would bring her solace during one of the most harrowing experiences imaginable.
FARGO, ND
US News and World Report

Investigators, Cleanup Crews Begin Scouring Oil Pipeline Spill in Kansas

WASHINGTON, Kansas (Reuters) -Emergency crews on Friday were preparing to labor through the weekend to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, with workers descending on this farming community from as far away as Mississippi. A heavy odor of oil hung in the air, according...
KANSAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short term. The company had restarted Colonsay...

