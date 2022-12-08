Read full article on original website
What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
AOL Corp
14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up
Update: On Friday, the amount of crude oil spilled in the Washington County incident was said to be more than all other Keystone Pipeline spills combined. That story is posted here. An estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek near the city of...
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
Detroit News
Keystone pipeline is shut down after oil spills into creek
The Keystone oil pipeline system, a major conduit linking Canada to the US Gulf Coast, was shut down after crude leaked into a creek in Kansas. The incident occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Steele City, Nebraska, pipeline owner TC Energy Corp. said Thursday in a statement. US crude futures soared as much as 4.4% on expectations of tighter supplies.
Washington Examiner
Keystone pipeline leaks oil into Kansas creek, sending oil prices higher
Operators of the Keystone oil pipeline linking the United States to Canada issued an emergency shutdown of the line on Thursday after it began leaking crude oil into a creek in Kansas. Oil prices climbed on news of the leak, with futures for U.S.-based West Texas Intermediate climbing as high...
US News and World Report
Keystone Spill Prompts Scrutiny of Permit Allowing Pipeline to Run Faster
WINNIPEG/CALGARY (Reuters) - The largest oil spill in the 12-year history of TC Energy Corp's Keystone pipeline, discovered late Wednesday, raises questions about special permission it received five years ago to run at higher pressure, making it unique among U.S. oil pipelines. Keystone is responsible for three spills of at...
Major oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. stockpiles, refinery supplies
HOUSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels
* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3UGNogr Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
US News and World Report
Investigators, Cleanup Crews Begin Scouring Oil Pipeline Spill in Kansas
WASHINGTON, Kansas (Reuters) -Emergency crews on Friday were preparing to labor through the weekend to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, with workers descending on this farming community from as far away as Mississippi. A heavy odor of oil hung in the air, according...
