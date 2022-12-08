Read full article on original website
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
ID of missing UofM student found in burnt vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the case of a missing University of Memphis student. 25-year-old Barshay Wilson was supposed to graduate from UofM’s nursing school Sunday but never showed up for the ceremony. The missing person report from Memphis Police, obtained by Action News 5,...
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
3 family members charged in Dessa Drive murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three family members have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a home on Dessa Drive Saturday night. Police have charged 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 45-year-old Albert Seals, and 40-year-old Tiffany Young for their involvement in the shooting. According to...
MPD looking for a suspect who stole car and sold it on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole a car and sold it to another person. On November 22, at around 8:10 a.m., the owner of a 2014 Nissan Maxima told police that her car was stolen from her home. Later that evening, a...
MPD: 2 men arrested after wrecking vehicle stolen out of Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have two men in custody after they wrecked a vehicle that was stolen out of Germantown on Dec. 9, according to police. Officers saw a black Nissan Maxima driving recklessly westbound on North Parkway near Rhodes College at a high rate of speed. The...
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon. Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then. Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple...
MPD: Raleigh shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One victim is injured after a shooting happened in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 7:24 p.m. on James Road. One male shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital, according to police. Police say the suspect fled...
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street. According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear. There is...
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that has left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10 p.m. Two victims were located and suffering from gunshot wounds according to police. Police say one...
MPD: South Memphis shooting leaves 1 victim injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:13 p.m. on Wellington Street. A shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police say there is no suspect information at...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut Street that left one man dead and another injured. According to MPD, one man was pronounced dead on the scene at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Another man was taken to...
Catalytic converters stolen from Meals on Wheels vans ahead of Christmas deliveries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Christmas right around the corner, The Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) says it needs donations now more than ever after catalytic converters were stolen off several of their delivery vans Sunday night. Staff members at MIFA say the thefts couldn’t have come at a worse time....
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
Court date reset for suspects charged following deadly MPD shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged following a shooting involving Memphis police faced a judge on Monday. Jartavius Lewis, 18, remains in jail on a $150,000 bond. He is facing a number of charges including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Mikavyous Johnson, 18, is out of jail on...
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about efforts underway to help 10-year-old Reniya West who was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop.
Community holds birthday parade in Collierville for 7-year-old battling cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several communities came out to celebrate a 7-year-old girl who’s battling cancer by throwing a surprise birthday parade for her on Saturday morning. Olivia is a first-grade student at Baily Station Elementary and has Ewing Sarcoma, according to Bailey Station Elementary Principal Deanna Jones. “She...
