Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: Best Buy Still Has Consoles In Stock

Best Buy hosted a PS5 restock on December 5, specifically for Totaltech members. The restock focused squarely on the God of War Ragnarok bundles (both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital). Though the consoles sold out for online shipping orders, it appears you might be able to order one to pick up at your local store. Additionally, a Totaltech membership isn't required at this time. You can also order the Call of Duty bundle ($570) right now.
CNET

Walmart's Black Friday PS5 Bundle Is Back in Stock Right Now

We've been tracking PS5 stock all year, and the console is still very hard to get hold off. For Black Friday, Walmart launched a PS5 bundle featuring the console and newly released God of War: Ragnarök game, though it promptly sold out. After a couple of brief restocks, it looked to us like the bundle was gone for good -- but we were wrong! It's back in stock at Walmart right now with shipping available before Christmas.
IGN

Save £100 on LEGO The Mighty Bowser Before Christmas

From PS5 bundles to incredible discounts on LEGO, today's Daily Deals is absolutely stacked. Make sure to check through the whole page so you don't miss anything. But, I've also left a handy TLDR on the deals just below as well if you're stretched for time. Otherwise, you should definitely...
IGN

Microsoft Xbox Reportedly Offers Sony PlayStation to Add Call of Duty to Its PS plus Subscription Service

Microsoft Xbox continues to struggle with competition regulators from across the world, as it attempts to close the $69 billion acquisition. After facing tough questioning and doubts from the EU and UK regulators, the Redmond-based tech giants now faces a lawsuit from the United States' Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as it believes the acquisition will create a monopoly in the gaming industry.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
CBS Miami

Best days to shop for deals during holiday season

MIAMI - The clock is ticking for holiday shoppers. If you missed out on those Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, experts say don't worry, it's not too late. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for blockbuster deals, but they may not be the best deals depending on what you are looking for, according to Kyle James with RatherBeShopping.com. "There's actually some days in December where you can actually get better deals than you can on Black Friday," he said. After tracking December deals for nearly two decades here's what he's found. On December 10th, expect...
SlashGear

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
People

The Hidden Cyber Monday Deals That Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access

And how to unlock them if you’re not a member Prime members, there are bonus Cyber Monday savings included in your membership if you know where to look.  Amazon's Cyber Monday sale features thousands of deals, but there are even more for Prime members. Only subscribers can gain access to Amazon's Just for Prime hub, which is packed with markdowns from every department. Non-members can unlock these extra discounts (and more than 30 other perks) by signing up for a free trial of Prime.   Prime Member-Only Cyber Monday Deals Best...

