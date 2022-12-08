ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd Has Honest Admission On Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa Debate

Colin Cowherd debates Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa

On Thursday's edition of The Herd on Fox Sports, host Colin Cowherd rehashed a debate from recent NFL history. In the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa was infamously drafted one pick ahead of fellow quarterback Justin Herbert.

The two quarterbacks, Cowherd mentioned, will now be forever tied for this reason. Each in their third season- Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins and Herbert on the Los Angeles Chargers- it would be fair to say the jury's still out on which QB will have the superior career.

Cowherd's mind is made up, though, and he shared his two cents on Thursday's broadcast .

"Herbert over Tua? I believe if you asked every general manager privately in the NFL today, they would take Herbert. Absolutely," Cowherd posited. "I think privately, the Dolphins would admit long-term: 'I'd take Herbert.' You just can't say that in South Florida."

Cowherd's theory on the Dolphins possibly experiencing buyer's remorse appears to be speculation of his own. But Cowherd's larger point about Herbert being regarded above Tagovailoa has precedence.

As Cowherd mentioned earlier in the show, Florida-based journalist Dave Hyde asked a group of three anonymous NFL executives if they'd take Herbert or Tagovailoa, and all selected Herbert.

Herbert has struggled at times, but Cowherd largely chalked these instances up to a franchise that is "historically cheap" with head coaches. Cowherd also noted that his protection in the passing game has been diminished, which is further compounded by receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen rarely being healthy at the same time.

The Dolphins and Chargers will be the subject of similar debates for years to come as we watch Herbert and Tagovailoa develop. This Sunday, the teams will square off in Week 14 as the Dolphins visit Los Angeles.

