New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills

By Drew Ascione
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– New wildfire detection cameras have been installed on Santa Barbara Tv Hill overlooking the Santa Barbara front providing early detection services to the community by the Montecito Fire Department.

Near our very own News Channel 3-12 station the cameras provide 24/7 coverage of the area, have the ability to alert firefighters to any new fires on the hill, and gives the public access to watch live burns progress in real-time.

The TV Hill camera can be viewed at this link: https://alertca.live/cam-console/2749 .

“Thanks to these cameras, it’s now rare that we respond to a fire without having eyes on it before we respond,” Montecito Wildland Fire Specialist Nic Elmquist said. “Until now, we had limited coverage of the South Coast’s wildland areas. It’s a huge advantage to be able to watch an incident emerge from the first puff of smoke.”

Wildfire cameras will be added in various areas throughout the county to better prepare for wildfires.

