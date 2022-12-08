YES app’s free Pick-N-Play with Simplebet expands to 18 micro-market types for Nets’ games

In March, YES rolled out a free “Pick-N-Play Live” predictor game on their app in conjunction with Simplebet. That game has been available for both their Brooklyn Nets’ and New York Yankees’ broadcasts, and it’s gone well for the network, with a release Thursday citing more than one million predictions made through this game since March. And they’re now expanding it further, with the Nets/NBA offering going from four micro-market types to 18. Here’s more from that release:

Simplebet and the YES Network’s Pick-N-Play Live, the first-ever real-time single screen watch-and-play experience, is once again available in conjunction with streamed Brooklyn Nets games on the YES App, with expanded markets and interface enhancements for the 2022-23 NBA season. The revolutionary free-to-play prediction game is the first to be integrated within a live sports broadcast and is available exclusively on the YES App to authenticated YES Network viewers in conjunction with the network’s streamed Nets and New York Yankees games. More than one million predictions have been placed on Pick-N-Play Live since its March 2022 inception. Throughout the 2022 Yankees season, users were highly engaged—averaging approximately 25 predictions per game—with strong retention—approximately half of users were still playing at least 14 days following their first contest.

There’s some customizability included with this approach as well, with Pick-N-Play Live offering a selection of those 18 micromarkets optimized for single-screen watch-and-play experiences, optimized for individual users, and optimized for those users’ latency. (Latency remains a major issue with streaming broadcasts and in-game betting, so it’s positive to hear it’s factored in here.) And both portrait and landscape modes for these broadcasts are available in the app. Here are some further looks at it in action:

We’ll see how the adoption of “Pick-N-Play Live” continues to go for YES and Simplebet.

