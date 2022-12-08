ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Mom Surprising Her Kids With Their First 'Disney Cruise' Is Just Too Precious

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9rPT_0jc8PKeu00

Her kids are just too precious!

Instead of doing the whole "presents under the tree" thing on Christmas, some families instead opt to take grand family vacations during the holiday season. These surprise vacations are often better than any physical present, especially when it's a trip to somewhere you've never been. Finding a fun way to reveal the surprise is half the fun, too!

Former Disney cast member @themagicalsparks came up with an amazing Christmas present for her kiddos- their first-ever Disney cruise ! She reveals the surprise to them in this video and it's just too cute.

View the original article to see embedded media.

D'aww! This was just too precious from start to finish! Mom and Dad did a heck of a job setting up the surprise, filling up a big gift bag full of hints with the big reveal down at the bottom. The girl's happy dance really cracked us up- we've all done that happy dance before! It's clear that for her especially, this cruise is a total dream trip- like her mom said, she's been asking about one since covid. Mom and Dad made their kids' dreams come true for Christmas with an amazing family vacation- it's hard to beat that for a Christmas present!

Viewers ran to the comments to express their congratulations and admiration! "This is the best!!! I did that when I took my kids to Disney! Best gift ever!" @monishajtaylor applauded. "Awwww I’m over here excited for them," expressed @the.decks. "I love it! We are going on the Dream for a merry time soon. Wishing you a magical cruise," congratulated @dogmomtimes34567.

As far as Christmas surprises go, we think @themagicalsparks and her husband outdid themselves here. This surprise was magical enough by itself, and we know their trip will be a wonderful family memory that they'll all treasure forever. We hope they have a very Merry Christmas!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
intheknow.com

Little boy’s girlfriend gets mad when she sees mom’s note in lunchbox: ‘[It’s] already starting’

This little boy’s girlfriend got mad when she saw a note his mom left in his lunch box that read “I love you, babe.”. There’s nothing quite like the whirlwind of young love. Just ask TikToker and parent Katelynn Harvey (@katelynnharvey1), who recently shared a hilarious video of her besotted little boy recalling his tumultuous lunchtime when the note she put in his lunch box with “I love you, babe” written on it didn’t sit too well with his girlfriend, and viewers are losing it over his weary reaction.
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
ORLANDO, FL
Lefty Graves

Woman doesn’t want to shave for Uncle’s wedding

Woman's Unshaved ArmpitPhoto byBy Alva (Alvaplus 21:06, 9 April 2007 (UTC)) - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. When is it acceptable for someone to tell women to shave? Many cultures don’t require women to shave. Other cultures tend to look down on women who shave. In a recent Reddit Post, a woman is upset that her mother had directed her to shave prior to her Uncle’s wedding.
Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Upworthy

Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
552
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy