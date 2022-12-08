Recruiting Rumblings

A look into some happenings in the recruiting world the past few days

With the transfer portal open and the early signing day coming up soon recruiting has been fierce over the past few days. Below is a look at some tidbits from the recruiting trail that have popped up over the past few days.

Cormani McClain Potential Visit to Alabama

Cormani McClain is the top cornerback in the 2023 cycle and has been committed to Miami since October 27th. However, the Crimson Tide have continued their push for the five-star. Although nothing is set in stone, there is some significant buzz that McClain could take a visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

5-Star QB DJ Lagway Commits to Florida

Yesterday, Florida edged out USC to land five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway. Lagway gives the Gators a QB of the future after star quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the draft. This is a massive recruiting win for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.

Kylan Fox Pushes Back Commitment Date

Kylan Fox announced that he was planning on announcing a commitment on December 17th, but after some consideration, he has pushed his decision timeline back. Fox has offers on both sides of the line of scrimmage and will be an intriguing recruit to monitor in the 2024 cycle.

Tennessee's Big Day

Yesterday, the Vols landed three transfer commitments. Two were from the transfer portal and one comes in from the junior college ranks. Transfer kicker Charles Campbell fills the hole left at kicker, with Chase McGrath running out of eligibility following the bowl game.

Tight end McCallan Castles comes from UC Davis, and some draft analysts have him as high as a day 2 draft prospect. The Vols needed a tight end, and Castles fills that need. Junior college offensive tackle Larry Johnson III committed to Tennessee despite visits to Maryland and Tennessee ahead. He adds big-time size at 6'7 and 350 pounds.

Deijon Laffitte Schedules Official Visit to Tennessee

Josh Heupel and Joey Halzle made it out west to visit some recruits recently. While the visit that received all the attention was the in-home visit with quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava, a visit was also made to USC defensive lineman commit Deijon Laffitte.

Laffitte has been eyeing a visit to Knoxville for a period of time but will finally make it in on the weekend of December 16th. Could this be the late surprise commitment that Rodney Garner has been known to pull off?

Mazeo Bennett Could Open His Recruitment Back Up

Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee in October, but the recent buzz is that he could decommit to take a look at all his options. South Carolina has continued to make him a priority despite his commitment. Shane Beamer and Justin Stepp visited him on Monday. Tennessee, South Carolina, and others will continue to be in the mix regardless of what happens in the coming weeks.

Purdue Commit Could Be Looking Around

With Jeff Brohm leaving for Louisville, it is natural for the current Purdue commits to look around. One example of this might be defensive line commit Drake Carlson. Carlson chose Purdue over Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and others during the first go-around.