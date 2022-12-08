ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Prince William Reportedly Has an Intense Game Plan Ready Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Documentary

Right when you think reconciliation is afoot between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes, another curveball gets thrown right in royal fans’ faces. As many know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-part docuseries on Netflix is coming soon, and Prince William is reportedly ready to fight back. A source from the royal family told The Sunday Express that he is “ready to challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will no longer sit back as they make ‘dubious claims,’” also claiming that the accusations the pair are making are “inaccurate.” They added, “The Prince and Princesses’ team will...
New York Post

All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series

Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date

Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
OK! Magazine

Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries

After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
Decider.com

How Much Did Netflix Pay Harry and Meghan?

It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s world, we’re just living in it. The famous couple has been making waves on Netflix with their new docuseries Harry & Meghan. Given that they’re all the buzz right now, we’re all wondering: how much did the ex-royal couple cost the streamer?
architecturaldigest.com

Everything We Noticed in Harry and Meghan’s House in Their New Documentary

The long awaited Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, fittingly titled Harry & Meghan, is finally here—and it looks like a closer look at Harry and Meghan’s house is here too. There’s been speculation about the couple’s life in the US since it was first announced that they were leaving the royal family—a.k.a. “the firm”—in 2020, yet only dribs and drabs of information on their new life has come straight from the source. Now, they’re finally telling their story from their own perspectives, and from what we can tell, their interview footage was shot in their Montecito, California, home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share dramatic trailer for Netflix show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally giving fans a look at their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries — right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip. The trailer for “Harry & Meghan” dropped Thursday morning and shows photos taken throughout their relationship — including images of Markle looking glum at royal events and even crying — and brief footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in California. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Here We Go Again': Royal Family IGNORES Turmoil Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries

The Royal Family is planning to stay mum and ignore the turmoil when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are said to be "wearied" by the constant explosive revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading to a sense of "here we go again" in the palace.Insiders claim there is "mounting frustration and exhaustion" because they want the lingering tension with Harry and Meghan to come to an end, alleging they are opting for a "business as usual approach" this time around with the...
RadarOnline

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Rumors Their Desire For 'Privacy' Lead To Megxit

After the drop of their Netflix tell-all, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed rumors that their decision to move from the UK to California and quit their Royal duties was over a desire for more "privacy," RadarOnline.com has learned.The statement from the couple's global press secretary dispelled claims made by critics, who viewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to pursue the Netflix docuseries as hypocritical.Following the release of the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, viewers have expressed mixed opinions of the documentary and its subjects. In the three episodes released so far, Meghan, 41, and Prince...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Are Trying To 'Disrupt' Prince William's US Trip

Earlier this week, the trailer for the highly-anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries was finally released. According to sources, the release date was picked for a specific reason. A palace insider told Page Six, that the release of the dramatic teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan is believed...
E! News

E! News

227K+
Followers
57K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy