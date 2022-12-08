19 arrested in large-scale Jamestown drug raids

An investigation into a fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring resulted in the arrests of 19 people in Jamestown Wednesday afternoon.

Several search warrants were executed prior to the arrests, with the first taking place at 628 Spring Street in Jamestown.

The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team entered the residence, and arrested six people:

Wilfredo M. Castrillo, 46

Rachel R. Kalb, 30

Teresa A. Davis, 59

Carlos Gonzalez, 38

Warren Dinkins, 59

Craig Vanhook, 33

All six were taken to the Jamestown City Jail and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

A search of the Spring Street residence turned up a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with packaging materials.

The second search warrant was executed at 252 West Main Street in Falconer, N.Y.

A search of the residence turned up over 40 grams of fentanyl, over 16 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, cutting agents, a stolen 9 mm pistol, a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and $1800 in cash.

Three people were found inside the residence, and were later arrested:

Zaid Mendoza, 44

Huntyr Swanson, 22

Cora Waddington, 33

Both Mendoza and Waddington were charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Swanson was only charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. The three defendants were transported to CAP arraignment in Mayville, N.Y. where they were held until arraignment at Town of Ellicott Court.

The third and final search warrant was executed at 15 West Cowden Place in Jamestown.

A search of the apartment turned up 67.1 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, and $1,140 in cash, scales, and packaging materials.

The following were arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree:

Dwayne A. Lowery, 28

Alvin J. Jusino, 28

Scott Wynn, 47

Russell Sims, 29

Delbert Clark, 55

Melissa Catherman, 44

Kimberly Brandow, 46

Izena Rhone, 33

Patricia Curry, 45

Robin Miller, 33

Clark was charged with an additional count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree as he had an additional 4.2 grams of fentanyl secreted on his person when he went to jail.

Russell Sims was taken into custody for outstanding warrants as he was on the Jamestown Police Top 10 list of wanted individuals.

Scott Wynn also had a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody and held on that charge.

