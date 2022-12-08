ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

The Independent

What is scarlet fever and is it contagious? Symptoms to watch out for after schools outbreak

Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...
New York Post

US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’

America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
ALABAMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

The Difference Between a Cold and the Flu, According to Doctors

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Sniffle. Sneeze. Cough. Wheeze. Yes, it’s that time again: cold and...
CNN

The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why

Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
TODAY.com

Viral flu surge is turning US’ ‘tripledemic’ fears into a reality

Medical experts are warning that an already bad flu season could get a lot worse as people gather for the holidays. Flu cases are flooding hospitals as pleas mount for action to help parents and pediatricians, still waging battle with RSV. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
New Jersey 101.5

The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse

Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Remarkable Hawk Rescue After Scary Highway Accident

If you just got hit by a car, your face might look like that, too. A red-tailed hawk is now safe after a scary collision in Upstate New York. "On December 6th, Trooper Dustin Lewis and Trooper Travis Bauer assisted an injured [red-tailed] hawk that was struck by a car in the town of Verona", began a recent post from the New York State Police (NYSP). BY the look on its face, the hawk was just as surprised as the troopers to find itself cradled by a human instead of soaring in the sky. But there's good news...
VERONA, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado's Dr. Dave Hnida explains when to worry about a child's fever

With all the flu, RSV, and COVID going around (to say nothing of everyday respiratory viruses), the most obvious symptoms we see and hear include cough, congestion, and crud. But hand in hand with these infections, or I should say hand to forehead, comes fever... a temperature that feels hotter than the surface of the sun. And for many parents, it's a high temperature in their kids that causes anxiety to skyrocket ... not so much the other stuff.
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

Surges in flu, RSV and Covid threaten the holidays

Hospitals could see a rush of holiday patientsPhoto byPixabay. Dr. Preeti Malani of the University of Michigan speaks to NPR about the surge of seasonal respiratory viruses, COVID and flu during the holidays.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

