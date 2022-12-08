ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Chase Rice to The Alliance in Sioux Falls

Chase Rice has had quite a career. You may remember him from Survivor-Nicaragua on CBS where he finished runner-up. When Rice wrote his bio for Survivor, he listed one of his jobs as being a jackman on a race car team. We now know that Rice is much more. He is quite a singer-songwriter and is a great performer on stage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy