After several pieces of outgoing mail were found in a storm drain in Easton, police are warning residents not to send mail from your mailbox to prevent it from getting stolen. On Tuesday, police received a report from a resident stating she saw a car pull up to her mailbox and take mail that was waiting to be picked up. Police received a similar call minutes later from another resident, who said they saw a man throw mail into a storm drain.

EASTON, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO