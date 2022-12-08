Read full article on original website
Chenango Forks man charged with Grand Larceny
On December 10th, New York State Police charged Thomas Brick, 62 of Chenango Forks, with felony Grand Larceny.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Marathon man arrested for striking individual
A Marathon man was arrested late last week for striking an individual, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that on Dec. 8, the county sheriff’s officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the village of Marathon. Jacob K. Foster, 19, struck...
wxhc.com
Thief Steals From Residence Then Sells Stolen Items at Pawn Shop
Back on September 29, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported burglary at 78 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officers discovered several items at the address were stolen. A continued investigation found that one of the items stolen at the address was...
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
WKTV
Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
Fort Plain man charged after fatal Pittsfield crash
Brian T. Christman, 22, of Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9.
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
cnyhomepage.com
Lee Center man charged with multiple drug-related felonies
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reports that a man from Lee Center has been arrested after allegedly being found with a firearm and over 66 grams of meth during a traffic stop in Oneida on December 7th. Around 8:42 on Wednesday, officers pulled over a...
WKTV
Utica man accused of using metal pipe to cause $12K worth of damage to vehicle
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly causing $12,000 worth of damage to someone else's vehicle in mid-November. Utica police arrested You Re, 42, on Dec. 9 and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief. Re is accused of using a metal pipe to smash the windows...
55-year-old man drowns in Oneida County after going for ATV ride, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — A 55-year-old man drowned in an Oneida County creek after an ATV accident, troopers said. Michael R. Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and did not return home, according to a news release from the state police. Ingersoll’s ATV was located overturned on a...
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
informnny.com
Officials seize 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recent drug bust led officials to seize over 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County, according to a press release from U.S. Border Patrol and Protection. On December 2, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in Evans Mills and was...
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Arrest Cortlandville Man After House Break-In
On Sunday, December 4th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary. Through an investigation by the officer’s, it was found that 37 year old Michael A. Grossi of Cortlandville, unlawfully entered the residence where he then damaged numerous items inside the house and stole property from the residence before leaving the scene.
Medical provider criticized in inmate’s suicide to end work for Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The company faulted by state regulators for providing poor medical care to an Onondaga County jail inmate who died by suicide did not submit a bid to renew its contract and will be replaced by another provider at the end of this month. NaphCare, an Alabama company,...
