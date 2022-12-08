Neuroscientist Meike Ramon is conducting research with people who have an extraordinary talent for processing faces. The police have shown an interest in her work. As a child, Meike Ramon never dreamt she would one day become a neuroscientist. She was initially more interested in public relations and did an internship in a PR agency after completing secondary school. When her bosses at the agency advised against studying communications or journalism—skills they said she would learn in professional life anyway—and urged her to study a subject she truly enjoyed, she opted for a course in psychology at the University of Bochum.

7 DAYS AGO