sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Futurism
OpenAI's New AI Offers Detailed Instructions on How to Shoplift
Turns out there's an easy hack for getting OpenAI's newly released chatbot, ChatGPT, to give you detailed instructions on how to do illegal stuff: just tell it to be unethical. Made available earlier this week, the bot is a conversational language modeling system and the newest iteration of the company's...
techaiapp.com
The internet is headed for a ‘point of no return,’ claims professor
Eventually, the disadvantages of sharing your opinion online will become so great that people will turn away from the internet. This is the argument made by Geert Lovink, Professor at the Amsterdam University of Applied Science (AUAS) and University of Amsterdam in his new essay Extinction Internet. While Lovink’s previous research focused on critical counterculture and possible alternatives, such as fairer social media platforms, he now sketches a future in which the internet (partially) disappears and we are forced to give up our tech addiction.
usethebitcoin.com
Vitalik Buterin Says AI Is Not Yet Advanced Enough To Replace Human Programmers
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that although artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, it still has a long way to go before it can be considered a substitute for human programmers. He expects AI will keep improving and the errors and bugs will be eliminated as he takes a spin on ChatGPT.
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
wonkhe.com
What implications does ChatGPT have for assessment?
ChatGPT stormed into the collective consciousness of the internet at the tail end of last week, presenting an immediate range of both technical questions and ethical concerns. How does this work? Is it any good? What does this mean for, well, everything?. These were the questions which we were asking...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
datafloq.com
Importance of Human Interaction as AI and ML Rises
Interaction, communication, and emotional approach are the key characteristics of humans. However, as digital transformation in modern enterprises reaches new heights, AI and ML tools have mostly replaced the role of humans in interactions. Chatbots and AI-based call attendants are gaining ground swiftly while diminishing the need for human interaction....
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
BioMed Central
Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?
Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
BET
Organization Builds Black Business Ecosystem While Breaking Systemic Barriers To Black Prosperity
In early November, more than 70,000 people from the global tech industry gathered for the annual Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, a tech conference that drew leaders in the field from all corners. Kelly Burton, the co-founder and CEO of Black Innovation Alliance, brought a large delegation from the United...
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
datafloq.com
Introduction To The Data Structure
The data structure is the collection of data elements that effectively organize and store data in a computer to be used effectively. Data structures include arrays, Linked Lists, Stacks, Queues, etc. Data structures are employed extensively in every area of computer science, including operating systems, compiler design, artificial intelligence, graphics, and many others.
MedicalXpress
Neuroscientist studies super recognizers' ability to process faces
Neuroscientist Meike Ramon is conducting research with people who have an extraordinary talent for processing faces. The police have shown an interest in her work. As a child, Meike Ramon never dreamt she would one day become a neuroscientist. She was initially more interested in public relations and did an internship in a PR agency after completing secondary school. When her bosses at the agency advised against studying communications or journalism—skills they said she would learn in professional life anyway—and urged her to study a subject she truly enjoyed, she opted for a course in psychology at the University of Bochum.
Phys.org
Why we need open-source science innovation—not patents and paywalls
As we prepare to invest money to prevent the next global pandemic and find solutions to many other problems, science funders have a large opportunity to move towards open science and more research collaboration by offering open-source endowed chairs. In these research positions, professors agree to ensure all of their...
"Me Realizing Digital Footprint Is Real": This TikToker Lost Out On A Job, So A Cybersecurity Expert Shared Exactly How Companies Find You On Social Media
"When they called for a job interview, they loved me. But when they did a background check, they said they didn't want to hire me any more."
salestechstar.com
Vivant Partners With SoundHound to Offer Restaurants a Powerful Voice AI Ordering Platform Solution
Vivant Corp., a cutting-edge provider of primary and backup internet, phone systems and phone service, has announced their partnership with SoundHound, a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, to provide restaurants with a state-of-the-art Voice AI Ordering platform. The announcement provides restauranteurs struggling with the current labor shortages a cost-effective solution. The system functions as a virtual employee who answers calls, takes orders and makes reservations.
marktechpost.com
Meet ChatGPT: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot That Knows Everything
If you still haven’t heard about the latest development in the field of conversational AI, let us introduce you to ChatGPT, the newest release from OpenAI. This large language model is available for everyone to use for a limited time. It has been creating a buzz on social media for its engaging, sometimes humorous, and occasionally dark responses to user queries. People all over the globe are having fun interacting with ChatGPT and trying to push its boundaries. So what is ChatGPT, and what makes it different from other conversational AI systems?
