Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with bicyclist struck, multi-vehicle crash in Koreatown

By Tony Kurzweil
 5 days ago

A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an end in Koreatown Thursday after the driver struck a bicyclist and then crashed into multiple vehicles.

Police received a call just before 9 a.m. reporting a stolen gray Audi from Beverly Boulevard and North Normandie Avenue in the East Hollywood neighborhood, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Officers located the vehicle but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, the spokesperson said.

The chase continued into the Westlake neighborhood where the driver struck a bicyclist near the intersection of South Beaudry Avenue and West 2nd Street.

Sky5 was over the scene where the bicyclist was being treated by emergency personnel. The condition of the bicyclist was unknown.

The driver continued on from the scene and then crashed again, this time into a vehicle at the intersection of 6th Street and South Normandie Avenue in Koreatown.

Sky5 found multiple damaged vehicles at the location, including the damaged gray Audi.

The extent of any injuries at the scene, including to the pursuit driver, was unclear.

The suspect was taken into custody following the crash, police confirmed.

