Stevens Point, WI

UW-Stevens Point recognized for engagement in student voting

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Students line up to vote at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Dreyfus University Center Encore Room, the polling place for Stevens Point District 3. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has been recognized by the All In Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 All In Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.

UW-Stevens Point was recognized for creating a student organization, the Pointers Vote Coalition, to grow civic engagement on campus. The group created an action plan with guidance from the Campus Vote Project, or CVP, the Campus Election and Engagement Program, the All In Challenge and the Andrew Goodman Foundation. They also used research and information about the campus through the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement.

UW-Stevens Point students leading the organization include CVP Democracy fellows Zoe Boyd and Roy Thorson and civic influencers Kayla Will and Zack Young. Professor Jennifer Collins, political science, advises the group.

“Much of our work consisted of voter registration tabling and voter education presentations in various classrooms around campus,” said Boyd, a political science major. “One project I’m particularly proud of is a ‘Voting 101’ educational module our coalition created. It was sent to all students on campus through SGA so they could join. More than 82 students have joined the course so far.”

UW-Stevens Point joins colleges and universities across the country recognized by All In who participated in the All In Campus Democracy Challenge; shared campus voting data; and developed a 2022 democratic engagement action plan.

“College student voter turnout has increased since 2016, and this increase has been driven by students. The All In Campus Democracy Challenge is excited to expand our All In Student Voting Honor Roll to recognize these student voting champions across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the All In Campus Democracy Challenge.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
